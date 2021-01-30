90 Day Fiance: Amira opens up about her experience after being held in Mexico before deportation

90 Day Fiance star Amira Lollysa finally opens up to her father about her experience in the detention center. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Amira Lollysa finally opened up to her father about her experience in the detention center while trying to meet her boyfriend Andrew Kenton in Mexico.

Amira, who lives in France, received her K-1 visa approval just prior to the U.S. lockdown which no longer allowed flights from Europe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an effort to get Amira to the U.S. before her K-1 visa expired, Andrew came up with a plan. He proposed that they meet in Mexico instead since the country didn’t have a travel ban.

From there, Andrew figured it would be as simple as the couple “quarantining” for 14 days at their resort before finally flying back to the U.S.

However, their plans were turned upside down when Andrew learned that Amira had been placed in a detention center upon arriving in Mexico. She was ultimately deported back to France three days later.

Amira opens up to her father about her experience in the detention center

During a chat with her father after returning home to France, Amira finally opened up about her experience.

Amira’s father questioned why she was deported in the first place and Amira explained that she was apprehended immediately.

“My flight, it landed at 7:30 pm. At 8:00 pm I was already in the back of the room of the immigration thing,” she said.

She then told her father that when the Mexican officials moved her into the detention center, they withheld both her passport and her phone.

“They [took] the phone away and I got that they [were] not going to let me in, in the country. I understood it very quickly,” she explained.

Amira explained that it wasn’t until she touched back in France that she found out why she was deported.

“In the plane at the end of the flight, the cabin crew finally gives me back a document filled by the Mexican authorities. You know what reason they picked?” she poked. “It’s because ‘no passport.’ And they put my passport in the same envelope.”

Amira’s father says he told her ‘Don’t go’

After hearing everything that happened to his daughter while trying to enter Mexico, Amira’s father exclaimed, “I told you, ‘Don’t go.'”

However, Amira says that she was pressured into going because Andrew had told her that if she didn’t try, it would mean that she didn’t love him.

Naturally, this enrages Amira’s father, “Andrew is responsible for all the panic, all the trouble we had for our family. And I think he’s not the right man for you.”

While Amira admits that she wishes that Andrew would have tried to find her while she was detained, she remained hopeful that her father would come around.

“If you meet him, maybe you[‘ll] change your mind,” Amira expressed.

However, her father wasn’t having it.

“He’s [a] very selfish man,” he said.

And it seems that he might be right. After all, when Andrew found out that Amira had been deported back to France, he opted to stay at the resort in Mexico to enjoy the vacation.

Fans aren’t too pleased with Andrew’s lack of care towards Amira, especially when it was his plan to head to Mexico in the first place.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.