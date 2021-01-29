90 Day Fiance: Andrew ready to ‘hit the beach’ after proclaiming he needs self-care after Amira’s deportation

90 Day Fiance star Andrew Kenton says he needs some “self-care” after the stress from Amira’s deportation. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Andrew Kenton has come under fire recently for not taking his girlfriend, Amira Lollysa’s deportation seriously.

In fact, he lost major brownie points with the 90 Day Fiance fan base when it seemed that he was more concerned about enjoying his time in Mexico than he was about her wellbeing after being detained, and then deported, while following through on his own plan.

Andrew says Amira won’t tell him about her experience in the detention center

During a video with his sister, Connie, while in Mexico, Andrew explained that he was concerned about Amira’s K-1 visa status and admitted that Amira hadn’t opened up to him about her experience in the detention center.

“What kind of stuff do you think she might have experienced while she was there?” Connie asked.

Andrew then admitted that he didn’t know because Amira wouldn’t talk to him about it.

“I don’t know. She doesn’t really wanna talk about what happened,” he said. “So, I’m worried about the trauma she may have experienced.”

Connie gave Andrew some perspective and said that he needed to give her some time.

“You have to wait till she’s ready though, with anything like that. It’s scary and you have to wait until she’s ready to actually talk about it,” she told him.

Andrew claims he needs ‘self-care’ after dealing with Amira’s deportation

After hearing that Amira wasn’t quite ready to discuss her experience prior to being deported back to France, Connie’s fiance, Gary, asked Andrew whose plan it was to go to Mexico in the first place.

“It was really me that, really, really kind of made this thing happen. I chose these, this situation. I take full responsibility for it,” he said.

Connie then asked Andrew, “What’s the plan now?” His response was surprising.

“I think I need a little bit of self-care after some of this, you know?” he said. “And that’s exactly what I’m gonna take, you know?”

But it didn’t stop there, Andrew then admitted that he fully intended to remain in Mexico for the remainder of what would have been their couple’s vacation.

“I mean, this is what I paid for, you know?” he stated. “I’m just trying to make the best of a bad situation. So, I’m about to go hit the beach, you know? Maybe grab a margarita and I’m gonna start making a vacation out of this thing.”

