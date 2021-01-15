90 Day Fiance spoilers: Amira’s detainment was real, Andrew’s fiancée deported back to France

Andrew Kenton and Amira Lollysa are your typical long-distance couple but their relationship is off to a rocky start, to say the least. In Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, Andrew’s attempt to bypass travel restrictions to fly Amira to California led to her detainment in Mexico.

While fans were skeptical about whether the dramatic events were real, the French reality TV star was in fact deported back to France.

On the preview for Sunday night’s episode, the Californian receives Whatsapp messages from his fiance after 36 hours of no contact. Amira reveals how long she was detained in Mexico after Andrew’s travel loophole plan backfired.

In the sneak peek of the next episode, Amira said “I stay three days, two nights locked up in detention.” She broke into tears, adding, “Nobody deserves to go through that. Nobody.”

Amira is a 28-year-old from Saumur, France and she met Andrew on an international dating app. After talking online, they met up in Las Vegas and after spending three days together, Andrew proposed.

On 90 Day Fiance, Amira only has a few weeks left on her K-1 visa and Andrew pressured her to take a trip to Mexico so that they can quarantine together for two weeks before starting their life together in California. However, things did not go as planned for the long-distance couple.

Fans react to Amira’s detainment

90 Day Fiance fans slammed Andrew for his lack of effort in getting his fiance released from detainment. The 32-year-old Califonia native was mocked for attempting to call the Mexican authorities from the comfort of a Puerto Vallarta resort.

Andrew while he “worries” about Amira being detained. #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/SODxi8FeX0 — Escape to Reality: A Reality TV Podcast (@Escapetopod) January 11, 2021

Andrew be like : "oh man, im having the worst time of my life and will not stop until I find Amira. Also Andrew : Has taken THREE WHOLE DAYS at this lovely resort to 'research' how to find Amira while Amira is in a detention center somewhere. #90DayFiance #RHAP pic.twitter.com/UJMpPbIVca — Pooya (@Pooyaism) January 11, 2021

One fan suggested he goes back to the airport to get Amira. During the episode, Andrew made several phone calls to the immigration center but couldn’t get hold of an English speaker. A fan suggested that he gets one of the staff members at the resort to translate for him.

“Someone at the hotel could help translate, usually they speak English at hotels,” a fan noted on Twitter. “Andrew, ask someone at the hotel for some assistance, for the love of Amira, my God, do something!”

Amira got deported back to France

Deportation documents prove that Amira’s account of her deportation was real. 90 Day Fiance Instagram blog Frauded Media obtained the documents that show the French reality TV star was detained for two nights in Mexico before being deported back to France.

Fans will have to tune in to find out if Amira makes it to the United States before her K-1 visa expires.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.