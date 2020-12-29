90 Day Fiance fans take aim at Andrew after Amira is detained in Mexico

The worst has happened for Andrew and Amira on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance.

The couple was granted their K-1 visa and time is ticking away before it expires. Although this was supposed to be a time of excitement, the global pandemic hit, and new travel restrictions delayed Amira’s possible travel plans.

With time running out, the engaged couple gets creative in looking for loopholes in the travel restrictions. Their plan was to quarantine for 14 days at a beautiful beach resort in Mexico and then fly into the United States.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Amira has less than 40 days to get married before the fiance visa expires.

Amira got detained in Mexico City

However, the Puerto Vallarta trip didn’t turn out how Andrew expected. Although he made it into the country safely – the same couldn’t be said of his French girlfriend.

His plans were shot when he received an alarming message from Amira’s father.

Her dad already didn’t like Andrew as he felt he was pressuring his daughter into traveling during the dangerous COVID-19 pandemic. Although Amira admitted to being afraid, she felt pressured into the decision when Andrew gave her an ultimatum.

Read More Ashley Martson is the latest 90 Day Fiance star on adult platform OnlyFans

If she decided not to go, she felt like “he would resent her forever.” Amira feels she needs to prove her love since Andrew sends her money.

Viewers are not a fan of Andrew

Andrew talks about the risk he’s taking with traveling but viewers feel he’s exaggerating the extensiveness of the short trip from California to Mexico.

Although Andrew said it was one of the “s**ttiest days he’s had in a long time” imagine how Amira is feeling in a detention center in Mexico City.

When he calls airport security in Mexico City, the language barrier only proves to be another obstacle in finding out what happened to his fiancee.

Andrew: I’ve had the worst day of my life

Amira: excuse me?

#90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/Zta6kIu26C — Alissa (@alyssawithani) December 28, 2020

Fans had no sympathy for Andrew as his “worst day ever” was happening from a luxury beach resort.

Andrew upset at the resort having “the worst day” 😂 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/3HzFrH8atJ — realityfun (@realityfun2) December 28, 2020

Andrew has already spoken up once this season, saying that the Mexico ‘loophole’ wasn’t actually his idea. Instead, he was a victim of TLC’s ‘frankenbiting’ editing style and the idea actually came from Amira.

This season viewers will find out if Amira and Andrew were able to get married before her K1 visa expires.

Do you think Andrew pressured Amira into traveling to Mexico?

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.