Andrew and Amira on 90 Day Fiance: Everything you need to know

Andrew and Amira are one of the new couples taking fans on their romantic journey on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance.

The new season features four new couples and three couples that are no strangers to the TLC franchise.

Viewers will get reacquainted with two former 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couples, Tarik and Hazel from Season 2, and Rebecca and Zied from Season 3.

Plus, 90 Day Fiance Season 7 duo Mike and Natalie are back to give fans an update on their romantic entanglement.

One of the newbie couples to join the TLC show is Amira and Andrew. Here’s what fans need to know about this newly engaged duo.

Who are Andrew and Amira on 90 Day Fiance?

Amira and Andrew’s love story begins as so many do on 90 Day Fiance, the couple met online. 32-year-old Andrew chose to find love online when he was ready to settle down.

Andrew claims he almost overlooked 28-yer-old Amira’s message introducing herself to him.

Thankfully, he chose to read it, and sparks began to fly. Amira, who is from France, met Andrew, from Roseville, California, for the first time in Las Vegas, Nevada.

They had a blissful week together at the beginning of 2020 that ended with Andrew proposing to Amira. She said yes, and the two began to plan their future in the United States together.

What obstacles do Amira and Andrew face during Season 8?

The biggest thing standing in the way of Andrew and Amira being together is the global COVID-19 pandemic. Once Amira and Andrew got engaged, they immediately filed for a K-1 Visa.

Amira’s K-1 visa application was approved just in time for the Coronavirus pandemic to take over the world. The couple now faces going the extra mile to get Amira to America before the visa expires.

Amira becomes frustrated with Andrew in the Season 8 mega-teaser and questions if she even wants to move to the U.S. She claims Andrew puts a lot of pressure on her.

It gets worse when someone close to Amira says she is making a mistake after Andrew gives her an ultimatum.

Oh yes, there is a lot of drama to come from Andrew and Amira as they navigate the waters of long-distance romance amid a pandemic and on deadline. They will, for sure, add to the excitement of the season.

Will Amira make it to the U.S, or will Andrew go back to online dating?

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.