Stephanie and Ryan on 90 Day Fiance: Everything you need to know

Stephanie and Ryan on 90 Day Fiance Season 8 are one of four new couples appearing on the hit TLC show, and here’s everything fans need to know about them.

RELATED Gallery

The new season features three couples that are familiar to 90 Day Fiance fans. Mike and Natalie from 90 Day Fiance Season 7, Rebecca and Zied from Before the 90 Days Season 3, and Tarik and Hazel from Before the 90 Days Season 2 are all back.

While fans are thrilled to get an update on those couples, viewers are ready to get to know the new couples like Ryan and Stephanie.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Who are Stephanie and Ryan from 90 Day Fiance?

Ryan is a 27-year-old from Ladyville, Belize. Stephanie is a 52-year-old from Grand Rapids, Michigan, who has devoted her life to her career. She owns two successful spas, which have given her a nice nest egg of money.

Stephanie has been living the single life for years, focused on keeping her businesses booming. However, she is now ready to settle down.

Even though Ryan is 25-years younger than her, Stephanie is convinced she found the one in him. Age doesn’t matter to Stephanie. She is proud to be a cougar.

The two met on a beach in Belize when Stephanie was taking a much-needed vacation. Ryan and Stephanie have been together since their first conversation at the beach.

Read More Avery Mills takes aim at Yazan’s family after they freaked out on Brittany

What issues are Ryan and Stephanie facing?

Like many 90 Day Fiance couples, Stephanie and Ryan have a rocky relationship.

They are continuously fighting over his flirtatious ways. While his actions insult and anger Stephanie, Ryan doesn’t feel he is doing anything wrong.

Despite her jealousy issue, Stephanie has no problem showering her man with gifts. It seems like Stephanie is more of a sugar mama than a girlfriend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 90 Day Fiance (@90dayfiance)

She not only purchases lavish presents for Ryan but she supports him and his family in Belize. As of now, Ryan does not appear to be employed.

There are so many red flags in their relationship, but that doesn’t stop Stephanie from trying to get Ryan to the United States. She believes once Ryan moves in with her in Michigan, he will mature.

Stephanie’s family and friends are worried about her, too. They fear Ryan is only using her for financial support and the opportunity to move to the United States.

Fans are in for one wild ride with Ryan and Stephanie. These two have a lot of issues to work out. Their rocky relationship will no doubt help make 90 Day Fiance Season 8 an entertaining one.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.