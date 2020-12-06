Rebecca and Zied on 90 Day Fiance: Everything you need to know

First appearing on the 90 Day Fiance spin-off, Before the 90 Days, Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi are back together in her home state of Georgia to start the K-1 visa process.

After three failed marriages, Rebecca is hoping to make this her last time down the aisle despite the 20-year age difference with her future husband.

Online records of a marriage license between the two surfaced in April, and now fans will get to see how the events unfolded during the global pandemic.

Last season they got engaged in the Sahara Desert

Meeting on Facebook last season, Rebecca made the trip to Zied’s home country of Tunisia to see if they had chemistry in real life. Although she worked as a private investigator, she went to his country without checking his background.

With the visit came major revelations about her previous relationship with a woman and technically being legally married to her Moroccan husband.

Her meeting with his family didn’t go well, as his conservative sister didn’t agree with the tattoos that draped his future wife’s body.

His family’s disapproval didn’t stop Zied from proposing to the 49-year-old private investigator while visiting the Sahara Desert.

Will the couple tie the knot this season?

This season, the couple will experience the K-1 process during a global pandemic.

For Rebecca and Zied, however, they have an extra problem – they need to get married before Ramadan.

Zied is dead set on getting married at quickly as possible, which leads Rebecca to question his true intentions. Going through this process already with her ex-husband, she definitely has her guard up this time around.

On the season’s preview, Rebecca is seen questioning Zied about the proximity of their wedding date.

“You’re not going to stay with me if I don’t marry you before Ramadan?” she asks.

“No,” he replies.

90 Day Fiance spoilers told us months ago that the couple tied the knot in Georgia in early April. Spotted by fans, Zied’s cover was blown when he was spotted with Rebecca at a gas station in the U.S.

However, the couple played coy about their return on the show till months later.

Season 8 will also bring back 90 Day Fiance OG couples Tarik and Hazel, as well as Mike and Natalie to continue where their stories left off.

Do you think Zied’s intentions are to be trusted?

90 Day Fiance returns December 6 at 8/7c on TLC.