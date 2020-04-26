Rebecca and Zied married? Before the 90 Days stars wed in Georgia but was it filmed?

Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi are married. The Before the 90 Days stars wed less than two weeks ago and now fans are wondering if it was filmed for the hit TLC show.

Zied and Rebecca are one of the most interesting couples to come out of the various 90 Day Fiance franchises. Fans were introduced to the newly married duo in Season 3.

What made them stand out from other couples from the series is that Rebecca was married to a different guy from another country.

The relationship was plagued with issues, including cultural differences, doctored photos, fighting, and allegations of Zied abused Rebecca.

She denied all allegations of abuse, blaming the accusations on reality TV creating drama.

Rebecca and Zied wed in Georgia

Rebecca and Zied wed in Georgia this month, putting the past behind them and looking toward the future.

Starcasm found online records indicating the marriage license for the couple lists the wedding date as April 19.

The website also has screengrabs from Rebecca’s Instagram Stories that show her wearing a wedding ring in the last few days. Both Zied and Rebecca are playing coy with fans about their marriage.

Before their wedding news broke, Zied was teasing 90 Day Fiance fans with his whereabouts. It became clear he was in the United States with Rebecca, but he was having fun with his followers.

Zied and Rebecca being married, as well as him being in America, means received his K-1 visa approval.

Did TLC film Zied and Rebecca’s wedding?

Since Zied and Rebecca are keeping their marriage news under wraps, it is possible the wedding was filmed for one of two TLC shows. They could be part of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After is another option depending on if there were cameras at the wedding. Despite the current health climate, TLC may have found a way to have the wedding filmed for Happily Ever After.

Rebecca has previously shared that she can’t talk much about her relationship with Zied due to a non-disclosure with TLC.

The agreement could be another indication the wedding was filmed, and they will soon appear on a 90 Day Fiance spin-off.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.