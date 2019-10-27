Are Rebecca and Zied still together after 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 3 finale?

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is coming to an end. So now, TLC viewers want to know if Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi’s relationship ended along with the season, or were they able to overcome all of Rebecca’s secrets and continue on their path to marriage?

There were a lot of ups and downs for Rebecca and Zied throughout the season. Not only did they have to deal with their cultural differences and a significant age gap, but Rebecca also had a lot of skeletons in her closet, and it seems that all of them came tumbling out as the episodes aired.

Aside from Zied’s sister, who wanted to know why Rebecca couldn’t give it all up and move to Tunisia, his family seemed happy about the chance for Zied to move to America and to take advantage of all that would offer him. They looked past the fact that Rebecca is 21 years old than Zied and is covered in tattoos, something that is not allowed in Muslim culture.

Then, when Rebecca and Zied sat down to dinner with the family, they learned that she was married before — three times! While that would normally be a big deal, Rebecca’s past was left in the past as the pair continued with their three weeks together.

Of course, Rebecca had her concerns too. After her coworker ran a background check on Zied and realized he doesn’t have any documented work history, Rebecca worried that he might move to the U.S. to be with her and then refuse to work. She also wasn’t a huge fan of being told what to do and saw Zied’s wrath after drawing attention at a shisha bar when she removed her jacket, exposing her tattoo-covered bare arms.

There was also the scene after an argument between Rebecca and Zied that had 90 Day Fiance fans worried that he was a bit too aggressive. Rebecca ended up speaking out in his defense, a move that makes it look like they are still friendly.

But the biggest shockers came when Rebecca revealed two more secrets that were harder to look past. The first reveal was that she had a relationship with another woman, again, something forbidden in Zied’s culture. He wasn’t happy, but he was willing to overlook Rebecca’s past again, warning her not to reveal that to his family or they’d never accept her.

Then, the biggest shock came at the very end of the season when Rebecca admitted that she was still married to a Moroccan man. At the time she was with Zied in Tunisia, the divorce had been filed but had not yet been discharged, making her technically still married.

Zied, in anger, got on the back of an ATV and rode off into the sunset. He did come back, and ultimately, he understood that she was all his and that this was literally, just an issue of paperwork.

After the episode aired, Rebecca shared a video with 90 Day Fiance fans and tearfully explained that she was hoping for their scenes to play out because she was ready to discuss it. She also asked Before the 90 Days viewers to weigh in on whether they thought she and Zied were still together.

We’ll see how the end of that plays out tonight on the Before the 90 Days finale and the Tell All that comes right on its heels. Plus, after the show airs, Rebecca announced that she and Zied would be going on Instagram live to discuss what happened and whether they are still together.

Just the fact that they are coordinating to reveal all on Instagram Live after the show makes it look like they probably are still together. They have been pretty supportive of each other on social media throughout the season, unlike a few others whose relationships quickly soured. But even if there is a surprise twist, Rebecca has promised that answers are coming.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 3 finale and Tell All will air on Sunday and Monday at 8/7c on TLC.