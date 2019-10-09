On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Zied got angry after seeing a picture of Rebecca’s ex in her phone. The scene was uncomfortable for many TLC viewers, who spoke out on social media, worried about Rebecca’s safety.
It was during the scene in the Sahara after Zied saw a picture of her estranged husband. He got really angry and she was upset too because, as he even admitted, Zied has a serious jealous streak in him.
Rebecca explained that what we saw was actually later after Zied cooled off a bit. She was still mad but he came to apologize, holding her by the back of the neck as he did it.
And while Zied may have really been trying to pull her closer, as Rebecca claims, that hasn’t stopped viewers from reacting to what they saw.
Zied look like he was about to snap a neck! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/BmRgMwDi2R
— SINGSING23 (@SINGSING231) October 8, 2019
If Zied was about to snap a neck over a pic what’s he gonna do when he finds out Rebecca is still “technically” married. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/NJZSmx1TXw
— SINGSING23 (@SINGSING231) October 9, 2019
Now, Rebecca has responded to 90 Day Fiance fans who were worried about her while watching the show on Sunday night. She claims that, while it looked like Zied was being aggressive, he really was not in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday.
“I need to make something VERY CLEAR,” Rebecca wrote in the caption of her video on Instagram. “Zied has NEVER been abusive. Zied would NEVER be abusive. This is dangerous to make light of and it needs to stop now. I understand that the preview was misleading. However the scene in its full entirety was very clear!”
She continued, “Zied was apologizing to me and I was the one who pulled away from him. I was angry, not Zied.”
Then, Rebecca went on to say that if Zied was truly acting in an abusive manner, not only would she not have allowed it but that TLC and Sharp Entertainment (the production company behind 90 Day Fiance0 would not have allowed it either.
Then, Rebecca went on to essentially the same thing in the video below.
I need to make something VERY CLEAR. Zied has NEVER been abusive. Zied would NEVER be abusive. This is dangerous to make light of and it needs to stop now. I understand that the preview was misleading. However the scene in its full entirety was very clear! Zied was apologizing to me and I was the one who pulled away from him. I was angry, not Zied. As an abuse survivor in previous relationships, I would never allow this, and would never make excuses for it. In addition, TLC and Sharp Entertainment would not only not have allowed it, but would not have aired it. It is dangerous to make accusations like this, and make it look like I’m making excuses. As there are women watching in actually dangerous relationships that think if I’m staying with this man, it’s okay for them to. It is never okay to be in any relationship that is even slightly abusive. Reality tv likes to create drama, and did that with the preview. The scene in its entirety, clearly shows Zied was not being abusive in ANY way. Be responsible with your accusations. #domesticabuseisnotokay . . . . . #90dayfiance #beforethe90days #90dayfiancememes #realitytv #TLC #beforethe90daysfiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #rebeccaandzied #90df #pillowtalk #pillowtalkbeforethe90days
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.
