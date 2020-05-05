90 Day Fiance: Here’s proof that Rebecca and Zied are together in the US

Rebecca Parrot and Zied Hakimi are still going strong after appearing on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Now, there is photographic evidence of Zied in the United States, and it’s worth noting that he and Rebecca look very happy.

Rebecca and Zied spotted together

It’s not unusual for 90 Day Fiance fans to share their cast sightings while out and about. This is what happened with Rebecca and Zied, who were out shopping. They took a photo with the fan who spotted them.

The photo was then shared on Instagram by @187anonymousgossip, and it can be seen below.

In it, you can see Rebecca and Zied posing on either side of the 90 Day Fiance fan who spotted them. It’s not clear what store they were in, but it looks like a gas station.

How long has Zied been in America?

It turns out that Zied Hakimi may have been in America for a couple of months before his marriage to Rebecca, and the coronavirus pandemic is proof of that.

The Tunisian border was closed on March 16 for international flights due to the pandemic, meaning that Zied had to have arrived before that date.

Zied did do his best to keep his arrival under wraps. He even denied being in America after a fan asked him if he was ever coming.

There has been speculation that Rebecca and Zied’s silence is due to their 90 Day Fiance NDA, which may indicate that the couple will be back on our screens in the future.

And given that we haven’t had a new season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? since Season 4 ended in July 2019, it seems that there should be a season of that spinoff coming up soon.

Rebecca and Zied are already married

Last month, Monsters & Critics reported that Rebecca and Zied are already married after their marriage license was discovered, proving that they got married in Cherokee County, Georgia.

So while it looks like Rebecca and Zied got married in a hurry, it is likely that Zied was in the U.S. for several weeks before they tied the knot.

As 90 Day Fiance fans know, Zied’s K-1 visa required him to get married within 90 days of entering the country, or he would then need to leave.

While Rebecca and Zied didn’t seem to have waited until the last minute to get married, they didn’t rush either.

This also means Rebecca Parrot’s new dog and apartment are really Rebecca and Zied’s, as they would have done all of that together if he’s been in America since at least early March.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.