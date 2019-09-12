Are Rebecca and Zied from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days still together?

Now that we’re nearing the season end for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, TLC viewers want to know if Rebecca and Zied are still together.

At the beginning of Season 3, many viewers were skeptical that Rebecca Parrot (47) and Zied Hakimi (26) would be able to make it work. They were, after all, up against several lies that Rebecca had told, most notably the heavily filtered pictures that she sent Zied throughout their online relationship. She also video chatted with Zied using a ring light to soften her appearance!

As many viewers will remember, Zied even showed up to pick Rebecca up from the airport wearing her picture on his shirt — which awkwardly pointed out the obvious discrepancy between her pictures and the way she looked in real life.

Zied went with the flow and accepted Rebecca as she was, never uttering so much as a complaint. He even complimented Rebecca, telling her that she was beautiful.

But was Zied able to make it past Rebecca’s biggest secret of the season?

Viewers have known of Rebecca’s big secret since the beginning — that she is still married to another man, who also happens to be Muslim, hails from Morocco and is Rebecca’s first experience with the K-1 Visa process.

She purposefully kept this information from Zied, knowing that he was a Muslim and would not want to have sex with her if he knew that she was still married. Rebecca is quoted saying, “Zied won’t be happy when he finds out that he just had sex with a married woman.”

Sleeping with a married woman is considered “haram” or forbidden for Muslims and when he finds out, he’s going to be mad. But is it enough to break them up?

Considering all that Rebecca failed to disclose to Zied prior to their meet up in Tunisia, Before the 90 Days viewers probably wouldn’t be surprised if the couple called it quits but it looks like that is not the case here.

On the TLC series, there are still teasers that show Zied getting upset upon learning about Rebecca’s marriage and the Tell All is said to be a dramatic one, especially for Rebecca. But that’s not enough for them to split.

After doing a bit of digging into both Rebecca and Zied’s social media, it seems that the Before the 90 Days couple is still together. Rebecca’s divorce was finalized on July 9 (after the filming of this season was completed). And by all appearances, Zied has forgiven her for lying about still being married.

There are numerous pictures of Rebecca and Zied together on their official Instagram accounts. They have also been liking each other’s photos and even commenting on them. Even the profile pictures on both accounts feature both Rebecca and Zied in them.

Now we get to see if they take the next step with a marriage proposal, a K-1 Visa and footage of Zied moving to the United States to be with Rebecca.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.