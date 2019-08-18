What filters does Rebecca on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days use?

On Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Rebecca Parrott flew to Tunisia to meet the love of her life, Zied. While she had a couple of secrets to share with Zied, the biggest one was what she really looked like in person.

While Rebecca and Zied have shared photos and even video chatted on numerous occasions, Rebecca wasn’t completely honest about the way she looked. She admitted to using a ring light and filters for all her photos and even video chatting with Zied using the softening effects of the ring light.

So when Rebecca showed up to Tunisia to meet Zied, he was wearing a t-shirt with her photo on it. Of course, it was a heavily filtered photo that made Rebecca look much, much younger than her current age of 47 years old.

And while 90 Day Fiance fans have made plenty of jokes about Rebecca’s love of filters, they have also really wanted to know how she was able to smooth her fine lines and soften her appearance with the use of those filters because the touched up photos look really good.

So when Before the 90 Days viewers started asking exactly how Rebecca got her photos to the look the way they do, she was more than happy to share.

What filters does Rebecca use?

“I’ve had a lot of people asking me what filters I use/used…,” Rebecca wrote on Instagram. “A LOT of people. Lol Soooo here is exactly what I did. The first pic is NO FILTER, only the ring light and makeup. The ring light does wonders with good makeup! The second is the same pic but using the @faceapp.eu HOLLYWOOD Filter and background adjustment, along with some tone adjustments as well. The FaceApp app is super easy to use and I think only costs $1.99 a month for the premium version.”

Now that we know exactly how Rebecca touched up her photos to make them so perfect, it’s worth noting that she probably didn’t have to do that. Just the ring light and makeup alone create a youthful appearance for the new reality star.

And while Zied did comment that Rebecca looks different in person, he doesn’t seem to care that her photos were filtered at all.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.