Zied Hakimi seemingly confirms return to 90 Day Fiance with Rebecca Parrott

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days introduced viewers to Rebecca Parrott, a private investigator and restaurant manager from Georgia, and her Tunisian fiancé Zied Hakimi.

Rebecca and Zied originally met online. The show followed Rebecca as she traveled to Tunisia to meet Zied in person for the first time.

The couple faced challenges, most of which were driven by cultural differences. Rebecca’s tattoos raised eyebrows in conservative Tunisia, as did the couple’s 21-year age gap. Zied also disapproved of a past same-sex relationship that Rebecca had.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Rebecca revealed to Zied that she was still legally married to her ex-husband late in their relationship, which Zied took issue with. It didn’t help that Rebecca’s Moroccan ex-to-be was her fourth husband.

Despite the relationship issues, Zied proposed to Rebecca and the two remain together. And now, Zied is hinting that they are returning to the show for an upcoming season.

Zied all but confirms an upcoming TLC appearance

Avid 90 Day fans know that Zied and Rebecca did end up getting married. We previously reported that Rebecca and Zied married in Georgia on April 19th.

Speculation has swirled that Zied has been in America since before the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, which would make sense given the date of the couple’s marriage. All signs point to Zied being in the States with Rebecca, but they’re being very coy about their whereabouts.

Read More Deavan responds to concern about her dog, asks 90 Day Fiance fans to stop reporting her

In an Instagram post made on Saturday, Zied hinted very strongly that he and Rebecca would be back on the show soon.

“I can’t answer the question if I am in America or not,” Zied said in his Instagram video. “Just wait for next season of 90 Day Fiance.”

The latter statement all but confirms that Rebecca and Zied will be featured again on TLC.

Cast members of the series sign non-disclosure agreements, which is likely the reason Zied won’t confirm that he’s in Georgia.

It’s been an eventful quarantine for the pair

Just a few days ago, Zied debuted full-sleeve tattoos on both arms on Instagram. Fans were shocked since Zied’s family and friends were so gobsmacked by Rebecca’s tattoos, but an explanation quickly became clear- the tattoos were fake.

Rebecca is keeping busy in a different way. The restaurant she managed delivered meals for healthcare workers at the height of the pandemic.

She continued with her charitable work by donating all proceeds from her cameo account June 5 and 6 to the NAACP Empowerment Fund.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.