Zied Hakimi’s tattoo sleeves: 90 Day Fiance star debuts new ink but is it real?

Zied Hakimi has tongues wagging on social media after showing off his new tattoos. However, fans wonder if the new additions are actually fake.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum recently posted a photo on Instagram that featured his arm dressed in a full tattoo.

Soon after that, he shared another photo in which both arms were covered in tats. This image left a number of observers skeptical.

However, the Season 3 alum was not really trying to fool anyone. After all, he never said the tattoos were real!

Zied shows off tattooed arms on Instagram

In Hakimi’s photo posted to his Instagram page, he was clad in a red Superman shirt and matching hat. However, his color-coordinated attire wasn’t what caught the attention of fans.

With his arms folded and a smirk on this face, Zied showed off his left arm. The limb was covered with an assortment of tattoos ranging from flowers and skulls to tiny birds and plants.

He posted a cheeky message.

“Good tattoos or noo??” he asked in the caption that was accompanied by laughing emojis.

This message should have been a dead giveaway, but followers were up in arms nonetheless. In the comment section, many argued about whether or not the new ink was real.

Pic credit:@tlc_90day_zied/Instagram

The 26-year-old then followed up with another photo. In that image, both arms were covered in ink, and once again fans debated whether or not what they saw were real tattoos.

Pic credit:@tlc_90day_zied/Instagram

Let’s solve the mystery right now: It’s all fake.

Zied’s new ink is courtesy of tattooed sleeves. Anyone can buy these real looking fake tattoo sleeves from Walmart or online on eBay, Etsy, and Amazon.

Some Instagrammers explained how they recognized that the ink is fake, making salient points.

For starters, tattoos of this magnitude do not happen overnight but rather take several sessions at the tattoo shop.

Also, tattoos are prohibited in Zied’s Islamic religion.

Colt Johnson has worn tattoed sleeves as well

Hakimi is not the first 90 Day Fiance alum to fool fans into thinking he actually got inked.

A few weeks ago Colt Johnson tried to play off his tattooed sleeves as real after posting a photo of himself on his Instagram Stories.

However, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed the creases between the elbow and called him out.

Since then, Johnson posted pictures of himself in which there are no visible tattoos.

As for Zied, he just seems to be having a bit of fun with his followers. Given his post’s caption, he is obviously not trying to pretend that the tattoos are real.

Maybe the lesson here is an old but good one: Don’t take yourself too seriously.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All part-3 airs Sunday night at 8/7c on TLC.