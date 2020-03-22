90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Rebecca Parrott’s company brings hot meals to healthcare workers amidst crisis

Rebecca Parrott came onto the reality TV scene last year when she starred in the third season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Rebecca, 47, was dating Zied, a 26-year-old Tunisian.

The couple had their ups and downs; cultural differences were a significant barrier for them. Rebecca’s tattoos, divorces, and a past relationship with a woman made Zied uncomfortable, but ultimately, they stayed together.

In a recent Instagram post, Rebecca revealed that she’s doing her part to help during the coronavirus crisis.

Rebecca’s company pitches in

Rebecca was famously portrayed as a private investigator on the show, and while she does work for Camp Investigation services, it’s not her only job.

She’s also the general manager at a Joella’s Hot Chicken location in Georgia.

Many of Joella’s locations have remained open for takeout, and Rebecca’s location took that one step further. Her company is delivering meals to hospitals and EMS staff to keep them going during the crisis.

It’s a kind gesture during this time of crisis, and fans were happy to see that Rebecca has such a big heart.

“You are beautiful and amazing and I hope you and Zied stay safe while continuing your act of love and kindness!” commented one follower.

“God Bless you and keep you and yours safely in his care,” said another.

A few days ago, Rebecca posted a video asking fans to try to support local restaurants that are struggling right now.

Most places are only open for takeout, meaning that many restaurant employees are out of work and struggling financially.

Rebecca’s restaurant was offering gift cards at 20 percent off to encourage the community to continue ordering throughout the quarantine.

The 90 Day Fiance Tell All has already been canceled

With the COVID-19 fears at the forefront of everyone’s mind, the 90 Day Fiance community has been taking dramatic precautions.

The Tell All for this season of Before the 90 Days has already been canceled. Many current and former cast members are sharing their lives in quarantine.

Cast members like Ashley Martson (recently reunited with Jay Smith) and Tim Malcolm have posted encouraging messages on their accounts.

Laura Jallali is stuck in Ecuador.

Current Before the 90 Days cast member Stephanie Matto has been blogging about her quarantine. Stephanie is in particular danger due to her pre-existing illness, aplastic anemia.

It’s a very trying time for all of us, but it’s great to see that people like Rebecca are helping out. Hopefully, the rest of the cast will pitch in too.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c.