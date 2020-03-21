90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

For fans of 90 Day Fiance, the end-of-season Tell All is always a great way to wrap up the stories that viewers have followed.

However, this season they may not get that chance.

Safety concerns have canceled the shoot

An Instagram post from the account @fraudedbyTLC released a statement from Sharp Entertainment that the Tell All, which was scheduled for April 3rd and 4th, will no longer be happening.

According to the notice, the building that houses the studio where filming usually takes place is shut down indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be several more weeks of the regular season left, so there may be enough time to find an alternative to the in-person taping.

The notice says, “we at Sharp Entertainment are working with TLC to see if there is any feasible way to produce a smaller scale version of this reunion, but these alternative plans are fluid during this unprecedented time in our country.”

So although it seems production is searching for ways to deliver fans a great reunion, no alternate plans have yet been made.

Some fans had thoughts on other possibilities. One fan suggested a reunion where all participants Skyped into the conversation, while others just wanted to keep up with the couples on social media.

The cancellation was not a surprise

Because the reunion is filmed in New York, the cancellation really isn’t surprising.

New York currently has the second-highest number of coronavirus related deaths in the country after Washington state and the highest number of cases. New York City is the epicenter of the New York outbreak, hosting more than 7,500 of the state’s 10,356 cases, as of this report.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered all non-essential businesses to close, and New York public schools closed for at least a week.

Neighboring New Jersey has the fourth most coronavirus cases in the nation, right behind California and Washington.

All in all, it makes for a hazardous situation for the cast and crew, so the decision to cancel was wise.

Cast members have been sharing their lives in quarantine throughout the pandemic, including some of the cast featured on this season of Before the 90 Days.

Stephanie Matto, who is particularly vulnerable to the virus due to her aplastic anemia, posted an update to YouTube for her fans. Geoffrey Paschel enraged many fans by hoarding toilet paper and making a throne out of it.

It’s a tough time for everyone, but 90 Day fans can rest assured that there are still quite a few yet-to-be aired episodes that will premiere in the coming weeks to distract them from their social isolation.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.