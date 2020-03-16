Geoffrey Paschel hoarded so much for coronavirus that he sits on a throne of toilet paper and Corona beer

Everyone is getting ready to hunker down and wait out the coronavirus, and that includes 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Geoffrey Pachel.

The controversial newcomer to reality TV is stirring up even more drama on Instagram with a picture that has some 90 Day Fiance fans laughing and others wondering why.

Geoffrey Paschel’s Corona throne

As many complain that store shelves have been wiped out, it looks like Geoffrey made it in time to stock up on everything he needs to settle in to wait out the coronavirus… and then some.

With supplies running short and many people scrambling, Geoffrey Paschel’s coronavirus picture was a huge risk, especially with all of the other controversy surrounding him.

After all, who needs six big packs of toilet paper, and that’s just counting what we can see in the photo. And the paper towels… Really, Geoffrey?

When it comes to the Corona, we’ll have to give him a pass. That looks just about right.

Geoffrey’s post comes with a lengthy caption, where he “pokes a little fun at the chaos that this potential sickness has caused.”

Well, maybe if people would buy a normal amount of toilet paper, there wouldn’t be all this chaos.

Keeping true to his love of nature, Geoffrey shared a bit of a PSA, encouraging everyone to get outside and spend some time with nature. And he’s right to say that you can’t catch coronavirus from a tree.

Which is why he probably doesn’t need enough toilet paper and paper towels to literally build a throne and sit on it.

90 Day Fiance fans react

When it comes to 90 Day Fiance fans, reactions were mixed as people saw Geoffrey’s latest post.

Some thought he was really funny and made light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This virus silliness is out of control. No one cares about the tens of thousands of people who die from influenza every year- all those deaths are preventable- not to mention the hundreds of thousands who die each year from all sorts of other preventable illnesses. Where shall the line be drawn…,” one of Geoffrey’s followers said.

While another joked, “Your the reason why we can’t get toilet paper! Lol.”

Others thanked Geoffrey for keeping a sense of humor even through this crisis and talked about how they really enjoy living out in the country too.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.