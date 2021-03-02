Andrew Kenton blasted by 90 Day Fiance fans after suggesting new plan to get Amira to America

Fans on Twitter give their negative reaction to Andrews latest behavior. Pic credit: TLC

It seems like 90 Day Fiance viewers have had enough of Andrew after the way his conversation with Amira went this week, and they took to Twitter to voice their opinions.

Andrew has come off as selfish and passive-aggressive during his time in the spotlight this season. His lack of compassion for the fallout of his bad plans is appalling to fans.

Lovers of the show and supporters of Amira do not understand why Andrew thinks he’s all that and have been critical of the way he treats Amira.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Fans have taken to Twitter to voice their negative opinions on Andrew’s personality and actions on the show.

Reactions from 90 Day Fiance fans

Amira’s supporters were all for her father serving her with an ultimatum and they jumped on his words about Andrew. Specifically when he said, “We don’t care about Andrew.”

@RilkeHousewives said, “This man speaks on behalf of the entire viewing audience.”

Many viewers are even wondering what Amira sees in Andrew. She has a lot of qualities that put her out of his league.

Me tryna see what Amira sees in Andrew #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/vjBhiWy1C3 — Llama Drama (@sweatsandpizza) March 1, 2021 Pic credit: @sweatsandpizza/Twitter

Another famous line from this week’s episode was when Andrew asked Amira if she was blaming him for Mexico. Amira ended up saying no, but the internet said differently.

@90DayFeyonce spoke up and said, “YES, Andrew. We all blame you for Mexico.”

“You’re blaming me for Mexico?”

YES, Andrew. We all blame you for Mexico. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/LeXlp81qb1 — 90dayFeyonce (@90dayFeyonce) March 1, 2021 Pic credit: @90DayFeyonce/Twitter

The final trending tweet came from @iamcedrica, who pointed out that Andrew was drinking out of a mug with his face on it. They remarked, “There is definitely something wrong with this man.”

There is definitely something wrong with this man #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/km9wLdcGO8 — Cedrica (@iamcedrica) March 1, 2021 Pic credit: @iamacedrica/Twitter

Why 90 Day Fiance fans are fed up with Andrew

After Andrew’s failed plan to meet in Mexico and quarantine with Amira ended in Amira being detained and sent back to France, viewers thought Andrew could have done much more to help her or at least be there for her.

It was also viewed as poor taste when he decided to enjoy the vacation by himself and went so far as to tell Amira about how he was enjoying himself.

90 Day Fiance viewers did not get the impression that he comforted Amira after she was traumatized by the incident, only adding to their dislike.

After the Mexico ordeal he immediately offered the same plan in a different country, the Eastern European nation of Serbia.

When Amira posed the idea to her father, who believes Andrew does not have Amira’s best interests in mind, he gave her an ultimatum that he would not speak to her anymore if she went through with that plan. Fans loved that her father was taking a strong stance.

Andrew and Amira spoke with an immigration lawyer about their options. The lawyer said they could try doing the Serbia plan but Amira would have to say she’s on vacation. Or they could request a re-issuance of the visa.

Amira wants to do the re-issuance, but Andrew said he prefers the Serbia plan.

Amira leans towards getting the visa reissued instead of going to Serbia. Pic credit: TLC

Fans are enraged that he would be okay putting her through more emotional and mental trauma.

Can Andrew redeem himself?

A lot depends on whether or not Amira and Andrew follow through with this Serbia plan.

Viewers strongly sided with Amira’s dad’s concerns about the trip but are still are holding their breath to see what will happen next.

Andrew is going to have start noticeably putting Amira first if fans are going to turn their views around about him.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.