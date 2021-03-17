90 Day Fiance spoilers: Here’s what we know about Tarik and Hazel’s marital status

Tarik and Hazel continue to stay together despite their constant fighting. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal what’s known about Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan’s marriage status as their relationship continues to play out onscreen.

Fans were first introduced to Hazel and Tarik on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After a few months of video chat dating, the Virginia native traveled to the Philippines to meet Hazel in person. The trip ended with Tarik asking Hazel to marry him.

Their love story has continued on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé. Hazel’s K-1 visa was approved and she had 90 days from the date of her arrival in the United States to marry Tarik or go home.

Jealousy and Tarik’s questionable behavior threatened to destroy their relationship as their wedding day drew near. After some probing from their wedding officiant, Angela, Tarik realized his mistakes. He pulled out all the stops to plan a romantic evening for Hazel, which included another marriage proposal.

Did Tarik and Hazel from 90 Day Fiance get married?

Tarik shared on 90 Day Fiance that their wedding day was scheduled for June 7, 2020. Well, it looks like the couple went through with exchanging their I Do’s.

According to In Touch Weekly, Virginia Beach Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Hazel, and Tarik were married. Angela officiated the ceremony, and all the appropriate documents to legalize the marriage have been filed.

The revelation means the newlyweds will soon celebrate their first wedding anniversary if they are still together.

Are 90 Day Fiance Season 8 stars Hazel and Tarik still together?

Based on Tarik’s Instagram feed, he and Hazel are still married. Last week he shared an Instagram video of the two of them. Hazel was dancing, and Tarik was sharing advice to men who need to get out of the doghouse.

Yes, Hazel is all over Tarik’s feed. He’s not shy about expressing his love for her. Tarik also continues to help his wife promote her lipstick.

Her Instagram feed doesn’t feature Tarik that much. The last time Hazel posted about her husband was over three months ago.

However, her lack of posting doesn’t mean there’s trouble in paradise. Hazel’s rarely active on the social media platform.

There’s no question these two have their issues, especially when it comes to Hazel wanting a girlfriend. Tarik has agreed to add a third person to the relationship, but so far, it hasn’t worked out too well.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.