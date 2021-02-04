Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan’s girlfriend search is the 90 Day Fiance storyline that no one wanted

Tarik and Hazel’s ongoing search for a girlfriend has been one of the most uncomfortable storylines of the season. Pic credit: TLC

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance has been as dramatic as fans could have hoped for.

Not only did it see the addition of new couples as they navigate the K-1 visa process in their journey to building lives together, but it also brought back some familiar faces.

One returning couple added a whole new level to their relationship. Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan started the season with a bang when they revealed Hazel was bisexual.

But, this wasn’t the only revelation the couple dropped on fans. It turned out the couple was also looking to get Hazel a girlfriend once she moved to America.

Hazel wanted to explore her bisexuality in America

While planning for her move to America, Hazel and Tarik discussed her interest in finding a girlfriend.

“A while ago, Hazel dropped a bomb on me. You know, she told me that she was bisexual,” Tarik revealed. “And, I will admit, I was kinda surprised by it.”

During a conversation, Hazel asked, “[Are] there hot girls there? Like [the] kind of girls that I like?”

At the time, Tarik told her that there were all different types of “smokin’ hot” women at the nearby beach.

Since then, Tarik and Hazel’s storyline has consisted of the ongoing search for a girlfriend to add to their relationship. The consensus among fans was this was the storyline no one needed.

Fans aren’t loving the girlfriend storyline for Tarik and Hazel

It was clear that Hazel’s move to America was heavily influenced by her desire to live a more authentic life in terms of her attraction to women.

She explained, in the Philippines, she only dated men because her parents were religious. So, it was clear that a move overseas would make it easier for Hazel to explore that side of herself.

Early in the season, it was also revealed Tarik and Hazel had brought another woman into their relationship. Her name was Minty. However, after jealous feelings arose in Hazel, she and Tarik broke up with Minty.

In a recent episode, Hazel learned Tarik was still talking to Minty, even though they’d broken up. Naturally, she was upset by this news, but more than that, 90 Day Fiance fans are upset for an entirely different reason.

Fans have seemingly had enough of this storyline and are looking for excuses to ignore the couple.

I’m over the Tarik and Hazel storyline… #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/v9FRjcksqJ — Ryan didn’t really go to Thailand …📌 (@CherryT0611) February 1, 2021

Another fan pointed out that Tarik and Hazel’s scenes were the perfect time to walk away from the show for a bathroom break.

Okay Tarik and Hazel are talking about their throuple… #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/LG7j4QF9OV — booby hill (@_mitch311) February 1, 2021

Without their girlfriend storyline, Tarik and Hazel don’t have much drama to bring to the table this season.

What do you think? Is Hazel and Tarik’s storyline a bit overdone?

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.