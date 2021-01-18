90 Day Fiance: Tarik and Hazel give off Sister Wives vibe with Minty

90 Day Fiance just had its first-ever “throuple” with Tarik Myers, Hazael Cagalitan, and their fling Minty. The trio was in full-on Sister Wives mode at some point, which raised some eyebrows.

Though short-lived, the romance definitely piqued the interest of viewers. Here’s what we know about the lovers.

90 Day Fiance: Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan’s attempt at ‘throuple’

Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan seemed eager to pursue a polyamorous lifestyle. In a recent episode of 90 Day Fiance, the couple gave a closer look at their attempt at having a three-way relationship and what went wrong with it.

Tarik revealed that he and his girlfriend Hazel had a short fling with a woman named Minty. Apparently, he met the Thailand native online when he and Hazel broke up.

90 Day Fiance’s Tarik instantly clicked with Minty and they went on to have a fling. But guilt got the best of Dean Hashim’s brother. He eventually came clean about it to Hazel, hoping to start over again.

But Hazel Cagalitan has other things in mind. After Tarik confessed about the fling, she saw the photos of Minty and showed interest in starting a relationship with her too. Eventually, Minty met up with the couple in the Philippines in 2018 to see if the “throuple” thing works for them.

What went wrong?

But only two days into the three-way fling, Hazel Cagalitan put an end to it. Apparently, the 90 Day Fiance star got too jealous of Minty. She felt like Minty liked Tarik Myers more than her and vice-versa.

Since then, Hazel prohibited Tarik from contacting Minty again. However, it seemed the TLC star just couldn’t get over his Thai ex.

In the same episode, it was revealed that 90 Day Fiance’s Tarik Myers recently reached out to Minty without telling Hazel. But the Filipina saw the messages on his phone and she was not happy about it.

Hazel confronted Tarik about the messages but in his defense, he’s only checking her well-being. He pointed out that Minty’s city was terribly hit by the coronavirus pandemic. He said he just wanted to make sure she’s doing okay.

90 Day Fiance: Is Sister Wives style too much for Hazel?

Hazel has been vocal about her desire to find a girlfriend and Tarik seems okay with it. In fact, he even seemed to encourage it.

But with the way she handled her first girlfriend, Minty, many are wondering if she’s ready for such a lifestyle. Polyamorous relationships tend to be complicated, especially if one is not completely on the same page. So far, it’s unclear if Hazel and Tarik are planning on having another girlfriend anytime soon.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.