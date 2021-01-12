90 Day Fiance: Shaun Robinson tells Tarik Myers and Dean Hashim ‘Y’all gotta fix this’

90 Day Fiance stars Tarik Myers and his brother Dean Hashim have been feuding for months now.

The pair, who fans first met during Tarik’s storyline in Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, became instant fan favorites for their brotherly banter and outgoing personalities.

However, recently, it seems that those outgoing personalities may have contributed to the bad blood between them.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Now, fans are getting an inside look at the impact this feud has had on their relationship as Shaun Robinson calls them out on 90 Day Bares All.

Tarik didn’t know Dean was expecting a baby with girlfriend Rigin

In a clip of the upcoming episode, host Shaun Robinson sits down with Tarik and Dean to discuss what has been going on between them.

Dean, who joins the conversation remotely, watches as Shaun announces to Tarik that he’s going to be an uncle.

After pointing out that Tarik has children and that Dean is their uncle, she turns to Dean and says, “You have a baby on the way, Dean. Tarik will be the uncle.”

Read More Latest confrontation with Sumit’s parents has Jenny ready to return to America

“Wait a minute, wait a minute. You got a baby on the way,” Tarik says as he stares off in disbelief. “I’m asking. Cuz I don’t know.”

“Yeah,” Dean responds. “Yeah, I got a baby on the way. My girl is five months pregnant, man.”

The news clearly shocks Tarik who utters a few “wow” before saying, “I don’t like having to find out that you got a–that you got a child on the way, right, from Shaun. We don’t know Shaun.”

Shaun tells Tarik and Dean to ‘drop the ego’

Having heard enough, Shaun cuts in and tells the brothers, “Y’all gotta fix this. You all really have to fix this.”

“Whoever just has to drop the ego, cuz that’s what it seems like to me. It just seems like both of y’all have these huge, ginormous, egos that you all have to put to the side and say, ‘Yo. For the sake of our family, we are going to fix this,'” she continues.

The shocking realization that Tarik is going to be an uncle should be enough for the brothers to re-evaluate their feud and reflect on if this is really what they want for their family.

Hopefully, the announcement that their family is growing will be just enough to bring the brothers back together.

90 Day Bares All is available for streaming on Discovery+.