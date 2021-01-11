90 Day Fiance: Dean Hashim and fiancee are expecting their first child

Another 90 Day Fiance personality is expanding their family.

It’s been announced that Dean Hashim is expecting his first child with his girlfriend Rigin Bado.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Dean expressed his excitement over the news that they’re expecting their first child, a son, this spring.

Dean announces that he and Rigin are expecting a son

During his exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Dean discussed what it was like finding out he was going to be a dad again.

“What was that moment like? Tell me what it was like finding out that you were expecting,” asked correspondent Christina Garibaldi.

“Yo! It was like, for like, a whole minute I was speechless. I was just like, ‘are you serious?’ We just – if people know our journey, you know, I really wasn’t even thinking about having a baby at first,” he said.

He then went on to share that he wasn’t sure Rigin could have children because she has a condition called PCOS.

The couple also experienced a miscarriage earlier in their relationship, and Dean confessed that the miscarriage had a profound impact on him, much to his surprise.

“I surprised myself [with] how angry, I wouldn’t say angry, but how depressed I got. How upset I got about it,” he admitted. It was at that point Dean says that he realized that maybe he did want a child after all.

Dean realized that he wants to spend the rest of his life with Rigin

Dean said that he also came to the realization that he wanted kids with Rigin because he loves her so much.

“Because it’s with her,” he said. “You know, it’s just that I finally found somebody who I do want to spend the rest of my life with.”

Dean also gushed about where Rigin is in her pregnancy and let the baby’s gender slip.

“She’s at the waddle stage now, okay?” Dean laughed when asked if she was experiencing any morning sickness. “I’m six foot one, 230 [lbs] on my best day so my baby boy…Yes! It’s a baby boy. That’s the gender reveal [because] I talk so much.”

Also, according to Dean, he’s thrilled to be adding a son to his family. He already has a teenage daughter from another relationship but says he’s excited to find out what it is to parent a boy.

Recently, Dean has been feuding with his brother, Tarik Myers, who also stars on 90 Day Fiance. Here’s hoping that the news of a new nephew may just be enough to bring the brothers back together.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.