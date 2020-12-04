Tarik Myers shares his reaction after finding out fiancee Hazel Cagalitan is bisexual

Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan are among the familiar faces fans can expect to see in the upcoming Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance.

After their debut on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, where they faced obstacles including Tarik’s brother, Dean, the couple managed to make it work and are now engaged.

This new season will bring new drama and a few revelations along the way, too.

For Tarik and Hazel, this means being open and honest about Hazel’s bisexuality.

Tarik knew that Hazel was bisexual

The trailers for the upcoming season of the show include snips of Tarik and Hazel as they navigate her new life in America, including her bisexuality.

However, this wasn’t new news for Tarik, who says that he knew about Hazel’s bisexuality.

Speaking to ET, Tarik explained that Hazel had actually told him she was bisexual just a few short weeks into chatting with him. At the time, she also asked if he would be open to her having a girlfriend, while the two remained in a relationship.

“Then I would be the luckiest man in the world,” he responded.

“But more than just the obvious, Hazel told me that she kind of went through some drama with her ex because he was not accepting of it and he basically told her she was a walking body of sin, and just really hurtful stuff.”

He further explained, “And I think that further made Hazel kind of close up and never want to tell anyone again. So when she told me, I was like, ‘Well, I’m glad you felt the need to tell me upfront and not only do I not care, I want you to be yourself. I don’t care what anyone says.’ Obviously, her family is very religious and I’m like, ‘I’m with you. However you want to do this.'”

Tarik says he has no fears of Hazel leaving him for a woman

Hazel explains that she feels more like herself and is happy to have Tarik on her side.

“I feel like now that I’m here and I am free, like, I am free to be who I really am. I’m glad because finally, I found a guy that really accepts me and especially my son, and now I’m not shy for being me.”

This newfound freedom may have been a point of insecurity for others in a similar situation, but not Tarik.

He says, “Hazel and I have been together some years now, and we have been through more in two years than the average couple would go through in 10 years. We have had serious ups and downs, so we really know each other, and why would I even go into it if I doubted it? Sometimes you have to throw caution to the wind and I feel like she gave up way more than I did.”

“She basically turned her whole life upside down completely. So for me to say, ‘Oh, you’re going to fall in love with a girl and run away with a girl?’ What kind of man would I be? I got square shoulders. Everything is in the right place right here.”

Tarik also hit back at their critics, “Listen, what I want to say to everybody who watches it, it is not 1920, okay? We have an unconventional relationship and just because it’s not like yours, doesn’t mean it isn’t real. And to all them dudes on social media…I think you speak the loudest because y’all might want to be in my position one day. The people that yell the loudest normally are envious. It might be that you were wishing you had Hazel.”

90 Day Fiance premiers December 6 at 8/7c on TLC.