90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva deletes Instagram account after getting backlash for defending Geoffrey Paschel

90 Day Fiance alum Natalie Mordovtseva is the third person close to Geoffrey Paschel to deactivate their Instagram account after he was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault.

Natalie showed her avid support of Geoffrey and for Geoffrey and Varya’s relationship before receiving intense backlash and choosing to deactivate her Instagram.

The move did not go unnoticed by 90 Day Fiance viewers who were repulsed by Natalie’s actions. Many of them shared their feelings in the comments section of the post highlighting Natalie’s comments before deactivating.

Natalie Mordovtseva supported Geoffrey Paschel after guilty verdict

A popular 90 Day fan page posted the news that Natalie had deactivated her Instagram. They shared a screenshot of her empty account and accompanied it with Natalie’s last few posts that drew harsh criticism.

They captioned, “After a final post, where she stands by Varya & Geoffrey & hashtags ‘She was happy with him. I’m not objective,’ Natalie deleted her Instagram.”

The comments section lit up with other disgusted 90 Day Fiance viewers who felt passionate about Natalie’s posts and decision to deactivate her account.

One person brought up Natalie’s fundraiser she plugged on her Instagram for Domestic Violence victims and said, “So you’re raising money for DV but supporting a DV abuser? Wow.”

Another person made the point, “Abusers generally support abusers, so this makes sense from Natalie.”

One fed-up critic wrote, “The fact that she’s insinuating he wasn’t abusive bc some other girl is supposedly happy with him… Big Mike’s new gf sure looks happy with him, guess that’s her final admission that she was the problem.”

Natalie is the third person close to Geoffrey Paschel who deactivated their Instagram account

Natalie joins Varya and Geoffrey’s ex-girlfriend Mary as the third person to deactivate their Instagram over backlash from their support of Geoffrey.

Natalie kept her Instagram up long enough to expose that Varya and Geoffrey have indeed been in a relationship, that she supports Geoffrey, and that she thinks Geoffrey and Varya were happy together.

Varya deactivated her account right after the verdict was read. Mary waited until the day after the verdict. Mary received extra criticism from appearing at the verdict reading in tears on Geoffrey’s side after saying that she had moved on from him.

Geoffrey Paschel is due to be sentenced for his crimes on December 3rd.