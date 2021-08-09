90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva has abandoned two animals with Mike Youngquist

Natalie left two animals behind when her relationship with Mike ended. Pic credit: TLC

Over the course of Natalie and Mike’s relationship on 90 Day Fiance and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, they adopted a pet husky named Nymeria and a rat named Lucky.

Natalie essentially abandoned both of these animals when she broke up with Mike and left his property. On the latest episode of Happily Ever After?, Natalie said her goodbyes to Lucky but made no mention of feeling bad for leaving her pets behind.

While Mike and Natalie got the animals together, critics noted that Natalie no longer plans to care for her animals and is leaving them with Mike.

Happily Ever After? viewers have noticed that Natalie Mordovtseva abandoned her animals

Viewers didn’t see Natalie and Mike adopt Nymeria on-screen but noticed that the couple got a dog around January while Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance was still airing.

Since that was around the time of their break up, which was filmed and shown this season of Happily Ever After?, they must have gotten Lucky the rat around that time too. They got the rat from a pet store shortly after one of their big fights.

One popular 90 Day Fiance fan page, @truecrime_jankie, posted about the three pets that Natalie left behind and said that Natalie left “like it’s nothing.”

The post had a picture of Mike, Nymeria, and Natalie with Lucky.

Natalie seemed upset when she said goodbye to Lucky, but viewers don’t know her feelings about leaving her dog.

Uncle Beau, who has been trying to let fans know the ugly truth about Natalie, revealed that Natalie actually ran over Nymeria, who survived the incident.

The Happily Ever After? Tell All will reveal more about Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva’s marriage

Mike is going into the Tell All ready to lay it all there and expects “a s**t show” in his own words.

Natalie is going into the Tell All seemingly trying to make herself look better because, in the trailer, she says, “If you think you can find better woman than me and be happy, I will only pray for you, honestly.”

Viewers who have been watching their relationship deteriorate all season long are very curious to have some of their biggest questions answered about the toxic couple’s turbulent marriage.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.