90 Day Fiance: Kara rocks long hair extensions and belly-baring top while showing off her dance moves

Kara Bass showed off her new hair extensions and dance moves to 90 Day Fiance fans in a vibrant video. Pic credit: TLC

New 90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass recently turned 30, got a hair transformation, and has been showing off her self-confidence on social media.

All of these aspects about Kara were present in a recent video where she bared her belly while showing off her dance moves.

90 Day viewers are at the beginning of Kara and her fiance Guillermo Rojer’s journey to get married within the 90 days, although there is proof that they are married today.

The issues the two face include their 6-year age difference, trust issues, and communication breakdowns.

Kara Bass rocked hair extensions in a crop top during a dancing video for 90 Day Fiance fans

Kara made a short video that she shared with 90 Day Fiance fans on Instagram where she showed off her dance moves.

Aside from the choreographed moves, the other focal point of the video was Kara’s new long hair extensions. 90 Day viewers have been seeing her with a bob haircut that landed just above her shoulders on the show.

In the video, Kara’s hair was styled into curly waves that stopped after her chest.

Kara wore a brown crop that showed off her midsection and paired it with baggy jeans as she danced in a living room setting.

Another 90 Day Fiance star recently got hair extensions

Kara is not the only 90 Day star to cash out for hair extensions and transform their look. The Other Way and Happily Ever After? alum Tiffany Franco debuted her new look last week.

Tiffany posted her hair makeover on Instagram and then did a Q&A with fans to answer any questions they had about her hair extensions.

In one of her answers, Tiffany admitted that her new hair cost her more than $3000 and would last 4-5 months depending on how it was taken care of.

Tiffany fans will have to keep watching to find out if Tiffany will talk about her hair care and whether she will do the process again when it’s needed.

The Silva twins, Darcey and Stacey, are also known to be avid extension users. Darcey recently brought 90 Day and Darcey & Stacey fans along on her hair makeover on Instagram.

Darcey’s post showed viewers her short real hair dyed bleach blonde before serving her finished look with long platinum locks. Stacey’s look also matched her sister Darcey’s.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.