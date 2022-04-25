90 Day Fiance viewers think Kara is taking ‘cougar’ title too far in relationship with Guillermo

Kara and Guillermo are six years apart, but she considers herself a cougar. Pic credit: TLC

Kara Bass considers herself a cougar due to the six-year age difference between herself and Guillermo Rojer, but 90 Day Fiance viewers think she’s taking the title too far.

Kara, a self-proclaimed party girl and “Jill of all trades,” and Guillermo were introduced as one of the six new couples included in Season 9‘s cast of 90 Day Fiance.

Kara Bass refers to Guillermo Rojer as ‘young boy,’ considers herself a ‘cougar’

An American native, Kara met Guillermo, a native of Venezuela, while traveling in the Dominican Republic. While out to lunch with a colleague, Guillermo caught Kara’s attention when he was her waiter. At the time, Guillermo was 21 years old. Currently, Kara is 29, and Guillermo is 23.

During her confessional, when she explained how she and Guillermo met, Kara referred to him as a “beautiful young boy” and spoke of their 9-year age gap.

“I mean, he was 21. It’s definitely legal. Yeah, a little cougar action over here,” Kara said. However, 90 Day Fiance viewers think Kara is taking the cougar title a little too far, and they took to Twitter to sound off.

90 Day Fiance viewers say Kara is taking ‘cougar’ title too far

“Why are they acting like Kara is a 40 year old woman going after a 19 year old,” one viewer tweeted. “They’re 6 years apart in age, it’s not that big of a deal.”

Another felt Kara misused the term “cougar” and tweeted, “kara is only 6 years old than Guillermo, not even 30 and you’re a ‘cougar’??? gimme a break.”

Another 90 Day fiance fan shared their feelings on Kara labeling herself: “Why is Kara so stuck on giving herself a label? First it’s ‘cougar’ now it’s ‘sugar mama.’ Gurllll y’all 6 years diff and you make balloons for a living- Bit of a stretch!!”

Kara needs to never refer to her fiancé as a “toddler” again. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/aqL8ZYaEsI — Veronica (@BuyMeASlushie) April 25, 2022

During a conversation with Guillermo’s brother before heading for the United States, Kara jokingly referred to Guillermo as a toddler when the topic of “robbing the cradle” was brought up. Although Kara found it funny, Guillermo was annoyed at others making comments about him being younger.

One 90 Day Fiance viewer shared a gif with their tweet, which read, “Kara needs to never refer to her fiance as a ‘toddler’ again.

#90DayFiance

This is what Kara sees when she’s with Guillermo. I mean really, she’s 29. 😂 pic.twitter.com/c0RrrJvCYX — Greyheaded (@CindySkaggs5) April 25, 2022

90 Day Fiance viewers have only just met Kara and Guillermo, so there is plenty more time to form stronger opinions about them. This season teased tension between the couple as Kara’s partying ways clash with Guillermo’s insecurities.

