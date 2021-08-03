Darcey & Stacey critics are losing it over Stacey’s exposed hair extensions

Stacey’s hair extensions could be seen last episode and Darcey & Stacey viewers had a lot to say about it. Pic credit: TLC

Stacey’s exposed hair extensions on the most recent episode of Darcey & Stacey drew a lot of attention and criticism from viewers.

Last episode, the Silva twins made a big ordeal out of finally getting their hair done after being in quarantine from the coronavirus pandemic. They even busted out sage as a ritual to cleanse their extensions.

Looks like their good luck ritual did not work as Stacey’s extensions could clearly be seen when she trying to console Darcey on the most recent episode.

Merciless viewers took to social media to offer their opinions on Stacey’s faulty extensions.

Stacey Silva’s exposed hair ex made viewers lose it on social media

A popular 90 Day Fiance fan page spotted the hair mishap and posted about it. Their post was a still shot from the episode of the back of Stacey’s head with the wayward extension in plain sight.

They captioned it by saying, “The f**k is this s**t? I’m sure they spent a few hundred on those ratty ass extensions.”

The viewers of the Instagram post had a field day giving their opinions on Stacey’s busted hair.

One person joked, “Weave her alone.”

Another onlooker more heated at Stacey’s messed up hair remarked, “Ok those Tape in extensions were NOT put in correctly!! A professional that knows how to put them in, won’t put them that close to the top of the head where the hair parts and hair is thinner aka them shits are more visible. I can’t”

An eagle-eyed viewer pointed out that her extension was also visible earlier in the episode while another depicted, “Bad extension are truly their brand.”

One person called the Silva twins a “Hot Mess” and another accused them of getting their hair on Amazon.

Stacey critics roasted her extension mishap. Pic credit: @that_mommy_says_bad_words/Instagram

Darcey and Stacey Silva have bigger problems than their hair extensions

This season Darcey & Stacey will feel so concerned about their post-pandemic looks that they will travel to Turkey and get several plastic surgery procedures at a clinic known for botching surgeries.

Darcey also has a lot she needs to worry about in her relationship with Georgi, like issues of mistrust, bad communication, and her knack for causing drama.

Stacey will be focusing on fixing Florian’s temper and trying to have a baby with him.

New episodes of Darcey & Stacey air on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.