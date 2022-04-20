Darcey Silva had a hair makeover — Check out the before and after

Darcey Silva underwent a hair transformation and shared the final result with Darcey & Stacey fans. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey Silva’s hair and look in general have long been the topics of conversation for 90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey fans.

In recent Instagram posts, Darcey showed off her latest hair transformation by showing her team working on her hair along with how the final product turned out.

Darcey & Stacey viewers caught a glimpse at what the Silva twins’ real hair looked like during 90 Day: Self-Quarantined as well as on Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey.

The women have been wearing bleach blonde extensions for some time now but underneath it all, they have graying, brittle-looking hair as viewers have seen.

During the Tell All for Season 3 of Darcey & Darcey, both Silva twins were wearing platinum blonde wigs instead of rocking the hair viewers saw them with all season.

Darcey Silva shared her hair makeover with Darcey & Stacey fans

Darcey used her Instagram stories to promote her team of salon artists that were working on transforming her hair.

She shared a video of her “Dream Team” dying her short-looking hair. The filtered video showed what Darcey’s hair currently looks like.

Darcey followed her hair process video with one of the finished look after everything was said and done.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The same filter was used on the video showing off the results of her team’s hard work.

The outcome of her hair transformation featured Darcey with long blonde extensions that appeared to be one color from root to tip. The top of and back of Darcey’s head were not shown.

Darcey showed her hair getting worked on and the final product. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey Silva has had a lot of work done to her face and body

Darcey has never been shy about speaking about the different cosmetic surgeries and procedures she had.

On Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey, viewers saw the Silva twins travel to Turkey to get 360 lipo, breast augmentations, Barbie noses, fox eyes, lip lifts, and veneers.

Since then, the women have had eyebrow threading, lip blushing, facial contouring, and a fox eyes enhancement.

Darcey has always referred to her pursuit of perfecting the way she looks as getting “snatched.” The term has become one that 90 Day Fiance fans are tired of hearing.

Darcey’s twin sister Stacey always gets the same work done at the same time.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.