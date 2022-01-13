These are the 11 phrases that 90 Day Fiance fans are tired of hearing

There are many phrases that 90 Day Fiance viewers are annoyed by as they’ve been repeated by the 90 Day cast too much. Pic credit: TLC

There have been phrases throughout 90 Day Fiance franchise history that have gotten muttered way more than viewers wanted to hear.

Whether it was a certain idea that the cast member was trying to get across, a phrase that described parts of their relationships. or descriptions cast made about themselves, a few sentences or idioms have been exhaustive to 90 Day viewers.

There have been several points that the cast members have really tried to get across but the frequency in which their point got mentioned has made viewers cringe after a while.

Annoying and repetitive phrases said by the 90 Day participants often get called out by viewers and this list is comprised of those expressions that viewers are tired of hearing.

90 Day fans have had to hear remarks ranging from pitfall descriptions, past relationship drama, and sometimes the exasperation has laid with how something has been said. This list of 11 phrases captures the sayings that viewers have come to expect to hear and not in a good way.

1. ‘Ronald’s gambling addiction’

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans know about Ronald’s gambling addiction all too well thanks to Tiffany. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have had to hear about Ronald Smith’s gambling addiction since the spinoff’s first season, and Tiffany Franco has not relented in bringing it up since then.

The couple’s relationship, and Ronald’s gambling addiction, have been talked about at length on What Now?, Self-Quarantined, and Happily Ever After?.

Tiffany often held Ronald’s addiction over his head and would use it as fodder during fights and viewers grew tired of always hearing about Ronald’s past mistakes.

2. ‘My ex from Morrocco’

90 Day viewers got the point that Rebecca’s last husband was from Morocco. Pic credit: TLC

Rebecca Parrott made it known that she was a triple divorcee and that her most recent ex-husband was from Morrocco.

Since she was planning on bringing her 27-year-old Tunisian boyfriend Zied to America on the K-1 visa as she had done with her ex-husband, the phrase, “My ex from Morocco” was said a fair share.

Where viewers started to cringe was when she kept saying the expression to describe different situations once Zied was in America on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance.

3. ‘Ryan’s cousin Harris’

Stephanie’s time on 90 Day Fiance became more about her and Ryan’s cousin Harris than her and Ryan. Pic credit: TLC

Stephanie Davison went down to Belize to get engaged to Ryan Carr but famously ended up being with Ryan’s cousin Harris.

Before Stephanie moved on from Ryan she said on many occasions during interviews that she had previously hooked up with Ryan’s cousin Harris.

90 Day Fiance viewers became all too aware that Stephanie had a past with Harris and once Ryan was out of the picture she kept referring to him in some instances as “Ryan’s cousin Harris.”

4. ‘Providencia’

Ellie’s approach to saying “Providencia” and how often she said it was something The Other Way viewers could not get over. Pic credit: TLC

The way that Ellie said “Providencia” was perhaps the part that The Other Way viewers had the biggest problem with. Ellie would often drag out the A at the end of the island’s name making it a sticking point for observers.

Aside from the way Ellie said Providencia, critics were faced with the frequency that she brought it up which really drove home their disdain for her saying it.

In Ellie’s defense, it may have been necessary for her to bring up the island so much because it sustained overwhelming damage as the result of a Category 5 hurricane and one of her main storylines with Victor was of them trying to repair what they had built there.

5. ‘Andrei’

Elizabeth’s pronunciation of her husband Andrei’s name has long been talked about negatively by 90 Day fans and critics. Pic credit: TLC

Elizabeth Potthast has been known since she first appeared on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance to over annunciate Andrei Castravet’s name with a hard emphasis on rolling the letter R.

No one else in her family says his name like she does and Elizabeth is often made fun of on the internet for how intensely she always says Andrei’s name.

She may be adhering to the way it is pronounced in Andrei’s Moldovan culture, but the 90 Day audience has never been able to get used to it.

6. ‘I cheated on Melyza’

As Tim tried to vindicate himself with Melyza, her family, and viewers, he let everyone know that he cheated on Melyza. Pic credit: TLC

One of the first things that Tim Clarkson introduced about himself on Season 2 of The Other Way was the fact that he cheated on Melyza Zeta and he never let viewers or Melyza forget it.

Tim even went so far as to tell Melyza’s family that he cheated on her and often led with the admission of his transgression during interviews.

By the end of the season, viewers were exhausted from hearing about how Tim cheated on Melyza.

7. ‘Losing my celibacy’

Stephanie’s desire to lose her celibacy is something 90 Day viewers have not stopped hearing about. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day franchise viewers have known since the first episode of Season 4 of Before the 90 Days that Stephanie Matto was introduced in that she has been celibate.

She loved to talk about the length of her celibacy and the idea of losing it. Now that she is on 90 Day: The Single Life and was actively trying to lose her celibacy, onlookers have heard about it every episode. During the latest episode, she talked about not wanting to lose it to just anyone and wants to wait for someone who is right for her.

Stephanie really loves to drive home the point that she has been celibate for two and half years and has talked about losing her celibacy to three different people that viewers have seen her in the franchise with.

8. ‘Sexy time’

The little communication Memphis and Hamza have revolves around the phrase “Sexy time” and viewers wish they could say more to each other. Pic credit: TLC

Although Memphis Smith and Hamza are new to the franchise and 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers have only seen them in five episodes so far, the expression they share of “sexy time” is engrained in fans’ heads.

Memphis stated that one of the only descriptions they both can communicate with is “Sexy time” and it has raised red flags for viewers as far as the disparity in the language barrier.

Their sexy time has also gotten the pair into trouble already with Hamza’s mother after she caught them in bed together the first night after she made the rule for them not to stay together before marriage.

9. ’13 years’

Caleb and Alina love to talk about their lengthy relationship any chance they get. Pic credit: TLC

Caleb Greenwood and Alina Kasha are also new to the 90 Day franchise on Before the 90 Days but are quickly becoming one of the most talked-about couples and it’s not all in a good way.

They both really wanted to get the point across that they have been in a talking relationship for 13 years and they often premise their feelings and interviews on that footing.

Viewers have heard from each of them individually and together that what they have is based on 13 years worth of foundation building which made them both teenagers when they started talking.

10. ‘Snatched’

Darcey and Stacey use the term “snatched” to talk about their plastic surgery goals and viewers find it unbearable. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey and Stacey Silva are well known by Before the 90 Days and Darcey & Stacey fans to be heavily into plastic surgery and their quest to get “snatched” as they say.

During Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey, viewers saw the Silva twins go under the knife for a series of transformative cosmetic surgeries that many thought left them botched but that they thought made them more snatched.

The twins’ use of the term “snatched” has become cringy to fans who think they have gone too far and those who thought they looked perfectly snatched before.

11. ‘Three-day Tunisian wedding’

Whenever Laura would refer to her wedding to Aladin, she would say that it was her “Three-day Tunisian wedding. Pic credit: TLC

Laura Jallali’s wedding to Aladin Jallali in Tunisia was an affair that Laura really wanted The Other Way viewers to know was a big ordeal.

Laura would describe her wedding to Aladin as their “Three-day Tunisian” wedding whenever it was referred to.

Fans were also taken on the wedding journey with Laura and Aladin as each day was emphasized as well as its three-day production as a whole.

