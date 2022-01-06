90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans are trolling Memphis and Hamza’s cringey talk about sex and language barrier

Memphis and Hamza’s awkward sex talk was judged by Before the 90 Days viewers on social media. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans got to watch a spoiler scene at the end of the latest episode where Memphis and Hamza had a cringy talk about the sex they had the night before at Hamza’s mom’s house.

Viewers have already seen just how tough the language barrier is between Memphis and Hamza and the clip from the next episode compounded the rift in their communication.

As Memphis was trying to ask Hamza about their encounter, he misunderstood or didn’t understand at all what she was saying and just responded that he was sexy. Between Memphis’ ridiculous descriptions and Hamza’s strained reactions, the entire scene was uncomfortable for viewers.

However, the comedy of the situation was not lost on Before the 90 Days fans who have been talking about the awkward and wayward exchange on social media and trolling the couple’s communication abilities.

Memphis Smith and Moknii Hamza’s talk about sex made fans react on social media

Memphis and Hamza’s uncomfortable sex talk full of misunderstandings was great material for Before the 90 Days fans to troll.

On Twitter, there were plenty of reactions from critics who commented on the strangeness of the relationship and bizarre scene.

One critic used a GIF of a woman sliding down a chair with the caption, “Me when Memphis asked Hamza if he was ‘always fast’:”

Another person used a short clip of someone remarking, “Just saying”.

They added, “Hamza and Memphis should have had more language time and less sexy time.”

Hamza and Memphis should have had more language time and less sexy time. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/j32xpzDaYh — Kevin M. Wilson (@KevMo7DFo) January 3, 2022

Someone else made the point, “Memphis is sounding like a muppet trying to talk to this man. This lets me know there was no substantive conversation outside of ‘sexy time’ this whole 8 months, yet she’s ready to marry Hamza.”

Memphis is sounding like a muppet trying to talk to this man. This lets me know there was no substantive conversation outside of ‘sexy time’ this whole 8 months, yet she’s ready to marry Hamza. #90dayfiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/JVq78XWS7i — Sandra Bland’s ghost (@LIDiva) January 3, 2022

Memphis Smith has been labeled as disrespectful by 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days critics

Hamza’s mother Hayet specifically said that she didn’t want Hamza and Memphis to sleep together under her roof. While Memphis said that she wanted to respect his mom’s wishes, that is not what she ended up doing.

Before the 90 Days viewers witnessed the awkward situation that arose when Memphis ran into Hayet outside of the room and Hayet saw that Hamza was in Memphis’ bed.

Viewers took to social media to vent their frustrations with Memphis’ actions, and while Hamza was not blameless, they labeled Memphis as disrespectful towards Hayet and her Muslim culture.

