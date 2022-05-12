Tiffany Franco admits new hair cost over $3,000

Tiffany Franco told 90 Day Fiance fans that her new hair cost over $3000. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Tiffany Franco recently got a hair makeover that included extensions and she admitted to fans on social media that it cost her over $3000.

90 Day fans have gotten used to seeing Tiffany on the show having shoulder or chest-length hair that she usually styles.

Tiffany’s new look features hair down past her chest and she detailed what she got exactly in her explanation about the cost during an Instagram Q&A. She also answered a question about how long the extensions will last.

Tiffany and her 90 Day Fiance partner Ronald Smith appeared on the spinoffs What Now? and Happily Ever After? after their original run on Season 1 of The Other Way.

Tiffany debuted her new hair to 90 Day Fiance fans on TikTok and Instagram.

She smiled in the video that showed her transformation from a messy bun to totally done long hair.

At the end of her post, she referred fans to her Instagram stories where she answered questions about her hair.

One person asked, “How much were they if you don’t mind my asking?”

Tiffany replied, “The total for my service was $3055 and that for 7 bundles of 20 inch @greatlengthusa hair plus service. It’s 1000% worth it and last 4 to 5 months with correct care.”

In another answer to a fan, she reiterated her new hair’s longevity by saying that it lasts, “4/5 months depending on how you take care of it. Soooo worth the money.”

Tiffany answered questions on Instagram about her new hair. Pic credit: @tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

Are Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith back together?

Tiffany and Ronald had a messy and long-distance relationship throughout their time within the 90 Day franchise although Tiffany had originally intended on moving to South Africa.

Since Season 6 of Happily Ever After?, Tiffany and Ronald had a nasty and public breakup that was on social media display with each one slandering the other.

Ronald quickly moved on to a new woman and Tiffany continued to assert that Ronald was trying to get back with her.

In a wild turn of events, social media signs are currently pointing to a rekindling of Tiffany and Ronald’s relationship. Ronald recently wiped all traces of his new girlfriend off of social media and Tiffany posted a photo of them falling asleep while on a video call together.

At the center of Tiffany and Ronald’s tumultuous relationship is their daughter Carley and Tiffany’s son Daniel from a previous relationship who thinks of Ronald as his dad.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.