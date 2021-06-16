90 Day Fiance fans love Tiffany’s son Daniel, think that he’s the only mature cast member this season on Happily Ever After

Tiffany Franco’s son Daniel is beloved by 90 Day Fiance fans who admire his maturity throughout everything. Pic credit: TLC

One 90 Day Fiance fan page made an appreciation post for Tiffany Franco’s 12-year-old son Daniel for his continued maturity in the difficult situations he has faced while being part of the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Daniel has been a rock for his mother by helping take care of his little sister and by having advanced perspectives on their current situation. His loving and sincere treatment of his mom and sister has not gone unnoticed by viewers.

90 Day Fiance fans love Daniel and many remarked at a few of the things that make Daniel a very special, sweet, and mature young man.

Daniel had a difficult conversation with his step-dad Ronald, who he loves very much, where Ronald tried to manipulate him into getting Tiffany to come to South Africa. Ronald also tried to pressure Daniel into believing that they would all be moving to South Africa if the spousal visa got denied.

The way Daniel handled the situation has been highly commended, as he told Ronald to stop his attack and held his ground by telling Ronald that he was wrong. Many people felt that it was a terrible thing for an adult to do to a child.

Daniel’s appreciation post garnered a lot of attention

The post by @90dayharvestusd was a picture of Daniel smiling with the caption, “The only mature cast member this season. And he’s just 12.”

The subsequent comments made by followers praised Daniel for his candor and common sense, and many agreed that he has been exposed to too many adult conversations and stressful situations.

One person remarked, “Literally the best kid ever! So good to his sister and mom.”

Tiffany even commented on the post with heart eyes emojis while another person said, “Tiffany will be very proud if she sees this.”

Another commenter added, “Even though his mother has mad(e) some poor choices (aka taking this poor kid to South Africa in the first place), she is obviously a great mom. He is just the sweetest kid with an incredible amount of common sense!!”

90 Day Fiance fans give their opinions on Tiffany’s son Daniel. Pic credit: @90dayharvestusd/Instagram

Many viewers hope that everything will work out for Daniel and his family this season on Happily Ever After

It looks like Tiffany will be bringing Daniel and her daughter with Ronald to South Africa for a visit before Ronald has his visa interview.

In the trailer for this season, it looks like Tiffany and Ronald will have a very tense conversation where some hurtful things will be said, but hopefully they will be able to look at the bigger picture and do what is right for the kids.

Viewers will have to keep watching Happily Ever After this season to find out the outcome of everything.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.