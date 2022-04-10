Tiffany Franco shares video of her wedding to Ronald Smith, he deletes his new girlfriend from Instagram

Tiffany Franco shares a video of her wedding to Ronald Smith on Instagram. Pic credit: TLC

Fans of 90 Day Fiance first met Tiffany Franco during Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. At the time, she was planning to travel to South Africa to meet and marry her long-distance boyfriend, Ronald Smith.

Their time on the show was filled with ups and downs, including Tiffany’s concerns over Ronald’s financial situation and his ability to provide for their growing family. Despite her hesitations, the couple did get married and had a baby girl together.

Their romance, however, was short-lived and the couple’s marriage did not last long. Since then, they’ve both attempted to move on, but continue to have their run-ins with one another.

90 Day Fiance alum Tiffany Franco shares a video of her wedding to Ronald Smith

In the past, Tiffany and Ronald have exposed some of the rocky moments of their relationship online. While they are no longer together, they are still in contact as they are co-parenting their daughter, Carley. Tiffany also has a son, Daniel, from a previous relationship who Ronald also accepts as his own.

Their back-and-forth nature often leaves fans wondering about the status of their relationship. And Tiffany’s latest Instagram post may stir up the rumors yet again.

She shared a throwback video of the couple’s wedding. The short clip shows the couple at their reception, while the guests sing in unison. It seems the lyrics to the song are, “How can we believe you, you lie, you lie, you lie.”

Both Tiffany and Ronald are seen laughing as their guests sing, as Ronald is preparing to make a speech. In the caption, Tiffany writes, “Oldie but goodie.”

Ronald eliminates all traces of girlfriend from his Instagram account

The timing of this post could be questionable to some fans, as they may notice Ronald has scrubbed his Instagram page of all photos and videos of his girlfriend, Lauren. The two went Instagram official back in November, however it appears they may not be on good terms at the moment. Is there hope for Tiffany and Ronald? Speculations that Tiffany and Ronald have gotten back together have happened in the past, with at least one of them immediately shooting down the rumor. Some fans may be waiting to see if there could be another chance for a reconciliation.

Since their split, Tiffany has not openly dated anyone. She has stated she wanted to focus on raising her children and enjoying them. Recently, she shared that she’d undergone weight-loss surgery and has lost 70 pounds. When talking about her journey, she says she did it for her health and is happy with her choice.

Ronald has not made any comments on the status of his relationship with Lauren since removing her from his Instagram. He continues to live in South Africa and is working to co-parent with Tiffany despite their distance.

Do you think these two will ever consider getting back together?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.