90 Day Fiance: Ronald Smith says Tiffany Franco has still not allowed him to speak to the kids

Former TLC star Ronald Smith teases return to the franchise without Tiffany. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

It appears Ronald Smith has lost contact with his daughter, Carley, and Daniel, after his split from Tiffany Franco.

The estranged couple appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 1, and Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The pair first met in South Africa and were engaged after spending a few months together.

Before their marriage, the couple faced challenges such as long-distance dating, Ronald’s gambling addiction, and finances, but they eventually married in 2018.

Nine months after tying the knot, they welcomed their first child, Carley Rose

Tiffany and Ronald were in an on-again, off-again relationship until 2021 when they announced what appears to be their final split.

Ronald started dating another woman named Lauren, and Tiffany has hinted that she is heartbroken over the South African moving on to another relationship.

Ronald says Tiffany won’t let him speak to their children

During their appearance on 90 Day Fiance, Smith wanted their children Daniel and Carley to live with him in South Africa.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The couple accused each other of not putting enough effort into his immigration process to move to the United States.

Ronald was asked about his current relationship with his children in his now-deactivated Instagram account.

“Does your ex let you speak with your kids?” a curious commenter asked the former TLC star on his Instagram account.

“As we speak no, but with valid reason I [suppose],” he wrote in response.

Pic credit:@ronaldsmith_tlc/Instagram

It is unclear what he meant by Tiffany’s valid reason not to let him speak to the kids.

He may be referring to his new relationship, potentially causing emotional trauma on the children, or waiting for the right time to tell them about their pending divorce.

In addition, it would be difficult for them to co-parent with their long-distance relationship.

Ronald Smith may return to 90 Day Fiance with girlfriend Lauren Fraser

It appears the South African TLC star has no plans to move closer to his children as he teased, starring in a UK edition of the popular TLC series.

As previously reported, Ronald has an Instagram exchange with a follower who questioned why he continued using 90 Day Fiance hashtags in photos with his new girlfriend.

“Why do you still tag ’90 Day’ if you as a couple are NOT part of the show?” the person asked.

“Let me worry about that ok,” responded Ronald in the post featuring a photo with Lauren, continuing: “Till then please be patient till you see why,” he wrote along with an eye wink emoji and a 90 Day Fiance UK hashtag.

It appears that Ronald is campaigning to appear on the series, as TLC cast members are usually kept under wraps until an official announcement.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.