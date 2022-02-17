Tiffany Franco teases urge to drop receipts and ‘ruin lives’ after Ronald Smith says he’s still dating Lauren

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco teases she has the “receipts” to “ruin lives.” Pic credit: @tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco is not playing nice with her ex Ronald Smith.

While rumors swirled the 90 Day Fiance couple reunited after a statement made by Tiffany to In Touch, Ronald took to social media to say this was untrue.

Teasing fans that she has the “feminine urge” to drop receipts and “ruin lives”, fans can only imagine she’s talking about her South African ex-husband.

Tiffany Franco tease the urge to ‘ruin lives’ after Ronald Smith says he’s still with his girlfriend

After Ronald chose to re-declared his love for his new girlfriend Lauren on Valentine’s Day, Tiffany had the “urge” to choose violence.

Featuring a glam full face of makeup and a menacing tune, the TLC star recorded herself smiling over the words, “The feminine urge to show all the receipts and ruin lives.”

Making it clear it wasn’t a serious threat, she wrote in the caption, “JUST A JOKE lol I’m not ruining anyone’s relationship.”

Sharing his own video, Ronald uploaded a clip of him getting ready for his own night of romance. “Ready for valentines day? I surely am [wink emoji],” he wrote as his caption.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In the comments was his new girlfriend, Lauren, sending heart-eye emojis to her beau.

Also in the comments were 90 Day Fiance fans questioning Ronald about Tiffany’s statement to In Touch.

His response was, “I think the magazine, [took] to a wild guess and made up their own story because she showed me what she responded to the guy.”

Pic credit: @ronaldsmith_tlc/Instagram

He also added, “She did not say at all that we are getting back together and next moment there was an article so yeah.”

Tiffany previously defended her statement noting that it was an email conversation and she didn’t know it would be used for an article.

90 Day Fiance fans have grown tired of Ronald and Tiffany on-again-off-again relationship

If Ronald and Tiffany did reconcile, it wouldn’t be a surprise given the nature of their on-again-off-again relationship.

Despite formally filing divorce papers, Tiffany later said there were errors in the document and would have to re-file.

However, it seems things are getting serious with his new girlfriend as Ronald also revealed the two were hoping to move in together soon.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.