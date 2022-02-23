90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco shares post about being ‘hurt’ as Ronald Smith continues to flaunt new girlfriend

Tiffany Franco is hurt by Ronald Smith. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Tiffany Franco doesn’t seem to be over her estranged husband Ronald Smith, although he has already moved on. Ronald went Instagram official with his new girlfriend Lauren last year and has continued to share photos of them together.

However, flaunting his new love online while still married to Tiffany appears to be hurting the mom-of-two.

Instead of lashing out Tiffany has been using TikTok videos to reflect her feelings and what’s been going on in her life, and her latest video indicates that she’s hurting.

Tiffany Franco shares post about being ‘hurt’ as Ronald Smith flaunts new girlfriend

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared a recent video on Instagram about being “hurt.” Fans were quick to notice that Tiffany’s video was shared within the same time frame as Ronald’s most recent Instagram post where he showed off his girlfriend Lauren once again.

This also follows on the heels of an embarrassing snafu made by Tiffany a few weeks ago where she told In Touch that she and Ronald had reconciled.

He later denied Tiffany’s reconciliation claim and made it clear that he and Lauren were still going strong and their latest coupledom photos are proof of that.

However, Tiffany expressed hurt in a TikTok video posted to Instagram where she wrote, “2022 is the year we stop accepting less than what we put in 🥳 we wish those who hurt us nothing but peace and happiness.”

“Don’t leave in anger, but indifference,” she added.

Tiffany Franco shares telling message in her video

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star had a lot more to say in her TikTok video and she used the song Lower and Slower by Cat Burns to express her feelings.

The video showed clips of Tiffany as the lyrics flashed across the screen and read, “Don’t call this number anymore, Cause I won’t be there for you like I was before.”

As the lyrics stopped being displayed onscreen the song continued, “I should have listened to my friends they always know best.”

It seems Tiffany is done with Ronald for good, but if she’s hurt by his public displays of affection for his new girlfriend, the recent rumors surrounding the couple may upset her more.

The South African native recently hinted that he and his girlfriend were chosen to star on the UK version of 90 Day Fiance which means we might be seeing a lot more of Ronald and Lauren in the future.

There’s no official date for when the international version will make its debut.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.