Ronald Smith hints he could be joining the UK version of 90 Day Fiance amid relationship with new girlfriend

Ronald Smith teases return to TV. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Ronald Smith might be making a return to the franchise, but it won’t be with his estranged wife and U.S. resident Tiffany Franco.

The South African native hinted that he could be joining the UK version of 90 Day Fiance and it would most likely be with his new girlfriend, Lauren Fraser.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, Ronald’s recent hashtags have raised eyebrows and now people are putting the pieces together. We will have to wait and see if the new couple will pop up on the UK version of the popular TLC series, which will make its debut overseas soon.

So far a premiere date for 90 Day Fiance UK has not yet been released but last year it was announced that the franchise had set its sight on the United Kingdom.

Is Ronald Smith joining 90 Day Fiance UK?

Back in November of 2021, there was a casting call for 90 Day Fiance UK and Ronald Smith may have applied and gotten cast.

The casting call was shared by the Twitter page @90dayfianceukcasting.

It read, “CASTING CALL FOR 90 DAY FIANCE. The hit US show is coming to the UK and we are looking for a dynamic new cast. Are you bringing over your international fiance to the UK? We want to hear your international love story!”

@OfficialCastMe

**CASTING CALL FOR 90 DAY FIANCÉ**

The hit US show is coming to the UK and we are looking for a dynamic new cast. Are you bringing over your international fiancé to the UK? We want to hear your international love story! Apply at https://t.co/E5CoZlR8Gj pic.twitter.com/4mBnlel9Ym Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter! November 9, 2021

One international love story that UK natives might see soon enough is that of Ronald Smith and his new girlfriend Lauren— who apparently resides in the UK.

Lately, the 90 Day Fiance star has been using the hashtag #90dayfianceuk in his posts and people have taken notice.

Ronald Smith gets questioned about his recent 90 Day Fiance hashtags

Ronald recently shared photos of himself and his new girlfriend on Instagram and he tagged a few 90 Day Fiance pages in his post.

He also added hashtags from some of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff shows and someone questioned him about that, seeing that Lauren is not a part of the franchise.

“Why do you still tag ’90 Day’ if you as a couple are NOT part of the show?” questioned one curious commenter.

“Let me worry about that ok,” responded Ronald– who then teased that he had a reason for including the 90 Day Fiance hashtags in his Instagram photos with Lauren.

“Till then please be patient till you see why,” he continued.

The Instagram user seems to have understood what Ronald was hinting at since he also added “#90dayfianceuk” at the end of his response.

Pic credit: @ronaldsmith_tlc/Instagram

“Sneaky!!! Hahaha good luck!” responded the commenter.

Do you want to see Ronald Smith and his new girlfriend Lauren on 90 Day Fiance UK?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.