90 Day Fiance: Did Tiffany Franco just share proof that she and Ronald Smith are back together?

A recent social media post from 90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco all but confirms that she and Ronald Smith are back together after their drawn-out and nasty breakup.

In her Instagram story, Tiffany posted a screen capture of what looks like her and Ronald falling asleep on the phone together.

This post comes as Ronald recently wiped any trace of his girlfriend, Lauren, off his Instagram, and Tiffany shared a video clip from her and Ronald’s wedding in South Africa.

90 Day Fiance viewers watched Tiffany and Ronald on Season 1 of The Other Way, Season 4 of What Now?, and Season 6 of Happily Ever After?.

They share a daughter named Carley together, and Tiffany’s son Daniel from a previous relationship thinks of Ronald as his dad.

Tiffany Franco may have shown proof that she and Ronald Smith are back together

Tiffany shared an Instagram story that highlighted a video chat she and Ronald had.

There is no date stamp on the photo, but the fact that Tiffany shared it at all amid their nasty breakup could mean that they are back together.

The photo Tiffany posted was a screenshot of a video call where both of them appear to be lying down with their eyes closed.

Tiffany is often vocal about her relationship with Ronald on Instagram and does Q&As with 90 Day fans that tend to reveal a lot of their dirty laundry and toxic dynamics.

Furthermore, Tiffany will sometimes surprise fans with her version of where their relationship is at.

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith always had a difficult relationship

Tiffany originally moved to South Africa to marry Ronald and live there with her son Daniel. While there, she became pregnant.

She decided that she would return to America after the repercussions of Ronald’s irresponsibility due to the mistakes made from his gambling addiction and the challenging quality of life in South Africa.

That meant Daniel and their unborn child went with her.

More than a year went by before Tiffany went to South Africa to see Ronald again and have him meet Carley.

On Happily Ever After?, viewers watched Tiffany go through the motions to do the spousal visa and also fly to South Africa so Ronald could reconnect with her and the kids.

Things did not go well during that trip to South Africa, and the pair left things on a sour note that only escalated in ugliness both at the Tell All and on social media.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.