90 Day Fiancé fans say Rebecca and Zied’s cheating storyline is ‘manufactured drama’: ‘Definitely bad acting’

Rebecca Parrott is convinced Zied Hakimi has been unfaithful, but 90 Day Fiancé fans aren’t buying it.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 3 alums recently resurfaced on TLC in Season 6 of 90 Day Diaries.

The couple, who wed in April 2020 amid the height of the pandemic, is still going strong five years later.

However, 90 Day Diaries implies their marriage may be on the rocks.

In Season 6’s fourth episode, Dear Diary, Things Are Changing, Rebecca suspected Zied was cheating.

Zied was leaving home in the middle of the night, putting more effort into his appearance, and running errands more frequently—all signs of someone cheating based on Rebecca’s experience as a private investigator.

So, when Zied got gussied up for a night out with the guys, Rebecca’s suspicions were raised even further.

Rebecca followed Zied and spotted him with another woman

Rebecca and her daughter-in-law, Laura, decided to follow Zied and spotted him walking through the parking lot with a mystery woman.

When Rebecca’s son, Brandon, and his wife, Laura, confronted Zied when he got home, he claimed the woman was the wife of one of his friends.

Zied said he and the woman were walking in the parking lot to wait for her husband to return from the bathroom.

Zied was pretty ticked off that Rebecca and Laura followed him and felt it was a betrayal of trust on Rebecca’s part.

The scene was tense and dramatic, but some 90 Day Fiancé fans feel it was all faked.

Skeptics think Rebecca and Zied’s scenes were ‘bad acting’

On Instagram, 90 Day Fiancé blogger @90dayfiance_alexa started the discussion with screenshots from Rebecca and Zied’s episode.

In the caption, @90dayfiance_alexa asked her followers if they thought Zied would ever cheat on Rebecca.

90 Day Fiancé fans headed to the comments section, where several accused Rebecca and Zied of fabricating their storyline.

“This is all scripted to stay on the show anyway,” presumed one Instagram user.

Another commenter wrote, “Definitely bad acting. He is NOT cheating and she knows it. Not a wife in distress!! Please 🙄.”

A third 90 Day Fiancé fan called the scenes “Manufactured drama to justify their inclusion in the show.”

“Happy couples don’t get air time,” they added.

@hoosierkara contributed to the discussion by writing, “This particular storyline is fake.”

They added that with Rebecca’s background as a PI, Zied would have to be a “special brand of stupid” to cheat on her, especially on national TV.

“He may actually be cheating somewhere, with someone, but it’s not here with this chick,” they predicted.

Several 90 Day Fiancé doubters called out Rebecca and Zied’s “scripted” storyline. Pic credit: @90dayfiance_alexa/Instagram

Could Rebecca and Zied’s social media activity offer clues about their relationship status?

The way Rebecca and Zied’s storyline has gone so far hints that these two are headed for Splitsville.

Rebecca and Zied won’t spoil their storyline on 90 Day Diaries by posting about their relationship in real-time.

But their recent social media activity may say something about their marriage.

The last time the duo appeared together on Instagram was a couple of months ago.

As for Rebecca’s posts, she included Zied on Instagram earlier this year.

Rebecca shared a compilation Reel on Instagram in February, showing footage of herself, Zied, her son Brandon, and her daughter-in-law Laura celebrating her birthday.

On the other hand, Zied hasn’t included Rebecca on his timeline for eight months.

Rebecca was last featured in one of Zied’s Instagram posts on his page in August 2024 when he shared a carousel of photos from their trip to a Titanic exhibit.

Rebecca and Zied’s segment ended on a cliffhanger this week when he stormed out on Rebecca.

Therefore, their storyline isn’t over yet on 90 Day Diaries.

It’s likely there is more to the story that will justify Zied’s late-night antics, or he has a lot more explaining to do.

Season 6 of 90 Day Diaries airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.