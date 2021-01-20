Where does Rebecca from 90 Day Fiance work?

Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi are back to prove the naysayers wrong and continue their love story on the latest season of 90 Day Fiance.

Although there is a 22-year age difference between the lovebirds, the two are committed to making their long-distance online romance work.

Fans first watched them meet for the first time in Tunisia on the spin-off Before the 90 Days. Viewers had mixed reactions to the shirt printed with Rebecca’s blown-up selfie that Zied wore when picked her up from the airport.

She was worried about her filtered selfies but regardless Zied thought Rebecca was “not like the picture but so beautiful. So much beautiful.”

Where does Rebecca work?

Fast forward to a year later and now it’s time for Zied’s arrival to the United States on a fiance visa.

The K-1 visa comes with its hefty price tag and you will get denied if you can’t show proof of being able to support your foreign spouse.

Rebecca famously started the show as a private investigator. Apart from chasing down sketchy individuals, she reveals she was also a motorcycle mechanic in the past.

While she no longer performs background checks, she currently makes her living working as a general manager at Joella’s Hot Chicken in her homestate of Georgia.

Joella’s Hot Chicken is a fast-food franchise in the south that promises has “just enough heat to bring out the flavors and warm your heart.” The savory menu features items like big wings and creamy macaroni and cheese.

“It’s long hours. It’s hard work,” Rebecca explains about her new job. “I’m responsible for the food, the guests, the labor, the food cost, the building and I’m a perfectionist. ”

What’s next for Zied and Rebecca?

On the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance, Zied finally made it to America.

However, he was surprised to get picked up not only by Rebecca but her daughter Tiffany and fiance Micah as well.

Her daughter described her mother’s new flame as “nonchalant” and thought he’d be more enthusiastic about arriving in the US.

Rebecca has gone through the K-1 process before and her daughter is worried that this relationship is headed for the same fate.

When Zied arrived at his new apartment in Georgia, he kept saying “I am not worried”, but it’s clear he wasn’t too impressed with Rebecca’s mattress on the ground.

Fans also pointed out the shopping cart Rebecca has lingering in the kitchen.

It wasn’t long before Zeid started to feel homesick about leaving his family thousands of miles away. Moving right before the lockdown, COVID-19 added only more stress to an already fragile situation.

Rebecca also has yet to drop the bomb that she has lived in this same apartment building before – with her much younger Moroccan ex-husband.

Do you think Rebecca and Zied will tie the knot before the 90 days expires?

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.