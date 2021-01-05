90 Day Fiance couple Rebecca Parrott, 49, and Zied Hakimi, 27, got some good news regarding their relationship status.

Zied’s K-1 visa was approved in a dramatic scene on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance and the Tunisian reality TV star said an emotional goodbye to his family as he is set to move to America.

The couple met on Facebook after Rebecca saw him on her suggested friend’s list. Fans were introduced to the couple on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Rebecca has been married three times and was not officially divorced from what she described as a disastrous marriage to a younger Morrocan man when she traveled to Tunisia to spend time with Zied.

On the other hand, Zied appeared to rely on the Georgia native financially, which made her question his motive for moving to America with her. Despite their 22-year age gap the couple is still going strong and returned for Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance.

Despite the fact that the couple has been trying to secure Zied’s K1 Visa when it was finally approved, Rebecca has not prepared the couple’s apartment and revealed a big secret that could get their new life in America to a rocky start.

Rebecca reveals bad news about her apartment

Just 24 hours removed from Zied’s arrival and Rebecca reveals that she has not prepared the apartment for his arrival.

“All I have is some dishes in the cabinet and a bed on the floor,” the Georgia native revealed on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance. She also reveals that she used to live in the same building with her ex-husband from Morroco.

On Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Rebecca was worried about Zied’s jealousy.

After she accidentally showed him a photo with her ex, Zied got ‘very angry.’ The 49-year-old reiterated her fears about bringing up her ex-husband as she prepared the apartment for Zied’s arrival.

However, it is unclear whether she will reveal the apartment’s history with her fiance.

Will Zied and Rebecca struggle financially?

With Rebecca working a stressful job and Zied being unable to work for his first few months in America, it seems like the couple is destined for financial turmoil. Rebecca’s daughter Tiffany and her fiancé, Micah have expressed concerns about Zied’s motives for moving to America and his financial status.

Zied will arrive in the United States on the next episode of 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.