Rebecca Parrott follows husband Zied Hakimi, finds him with another woman

It looks as though Zied Hakimi could be in hot water.

The Tunisian native was caught red-handed when his wife, Rebecca Parrott, stealthily discovered him walking through a parking lot at night with a mystery blonde.

Rebecca found herself in a sticky situation after she decided to spy on her husband of nearly five years.

The incident went down during a self-filmed segment on the upcoming season of 90 Day Diaries.

Rebecca announced on her Instagram Story on Monday that she and Zied will appear in Season 6 of 90 Day Diaries.

She shared the first of 90 Day Fiance’s Instagram trailers for Season 6 and captioned it, “Zied and I are on the new 90 Day Diaries (Not in the first trailer).”

The first Instagram trailer, dated March 17, revealed some of this season’s cast members, and on Tuesday, some more 90 Day Diaries Season 6 personalities were unveiled.

Rebecca and Zied return to 90 Day Diaries and hint at infidelity in their marriage

In @90dayfiance’s second 90 Day Diaries teaser — captioned, “They’re rolling their own cameras and sharing it all. 🎥 #90DayDiaries is back on Monday, April 7 at 9/8c! #90DayFiance” — one of Rebecca’s self-filmed clips plays out.

“Zied has been acting strange,” Rebecca tells the camera in the footage.

In the following clip, Zied gets into his car in the driveway as Rebecca remarks, “I’m gonna follow him.”

Rebecca’s work as a private investigator came in handy when she decided to spy on her husband.

Rebecca is then seen watching Zied as she sits in her car at night. She gasps and exclaims, “Oh, my God, he’s with a woman!”

Next, Rebecca shares footage of Zied from behind as he walks through the parking lot with a mystery blonde in a short black dress.

90 Day Fiance fans side with Rebecca amid clues Zied might have cheated

Of course, we’ll have to watch this season to see what comes of Zied’s nighttime encounter.

In the meantime, 90 Day Fiance viewers believe that it means that Zied was unfaithful to Rebecca.

The Instagram Reel’s comments section contained feedback from several 90 Day Fiance fans who were convinced that Zied’s walk with another woman meant he cheated on his wife.

“It was inevitable,” wrote one Instagram user.

One viewer admitted they were “[shocked],” and another added that Rebecca “worked soo [hard] for this dude.”

“I really hope Rebecca & Zied’s story is a red herring,” @90dayfiancefanfacts wrote.

In response, one of Rebecca’s supporters wrote that she “doesn’t deserve to be cheated on or hurt” and hoped it was just a misunderstanding.

Rebecca and Zied appeared in Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries

This will mark the second consecutive season that Rebecca and Zied appear in the self-documented 90 Day Fiance spinoff.

In Season 5, the couple dealt with a different issue: starting a family.

Rebecca admitted that her biological clock is “ticking,” so she and Zied explored alternative options to welcome a child into their family.

Since she is unable to carry a child due to an emergency hysterectomy, Rebecca was interested in surrogacy.

However, Zied’s Muslim religion forbids surrogacy. In a shocking moment, Rebecca suggested that Zied should take another wife and allow her to carry their baby.

In the end, the couple nixed the idea of Zied having sex with another woman—which his Muslim faith would require for her to carry his child—and decided adoption would be the better choice for them.

The 90 Day Diaries Season 6 cast

As Monsters and Critics reported, Season 6 of 90 Day Diaries returns to TLC on April 7.

Rebecca and Zied, who debuted their storyline in Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, will join several other franchise alums on 90 Day Diaries this season.

The first trailer announced that the following cast members would continue to share their stories with viewers: couples David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan, Guillermo Rojer and Kara Bass, Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly, and rumored-to-be-single cast members Sophie Sierra and Nikki Exotika.

The second trailer revealed several other 90 Day Fiance cast members who will share their personal lives with viewers again, including Chantel Everett, Jenny Slatten, Rob Warne, and lastly, Colt Johnson and his mom, Debbie Johnson.

Season 6 of 90 Day Diaries premieres on Monday, April 7 at 9/8c on TLC.