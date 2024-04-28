Rebecca Parrott shares Zied Hakimi’s before-and-after glow up and 90 Day Fiance fans are loving his new look

Zied Hakimi has been busy working on his transformation since we saw him last.

The 90 Day Fiance personality is flaunting a new look these days – a stark contrast from his once scruffier appearance.

The Tunisian native is looking leaner and more clean-cut, and his wife, Rebecca Parrott, is proudly showing off her man’s glow-up.

Rebecca, 53, posted a video on Instagram depicting before-and-after photos of Zied, 30, showing just how remarkable his transformation is.

In the throwback photo, Zied posed for a selfie, sporting his signature long, unkempt hair and scruffy facial hair, clad in a red cardigan.

The song Too Sweet by Hozier played in the background, and the lyrics appeared across the photo as the image shifted to Zied’s new and improved appearance.

Rebecca Parrott shows off her ‘hot husband’ in before-and-after pics

In the second photo, Zied showed off his current look, looking clean-cut and dapper with his new buzz cut and well-groomed goatee.

Zied snapped the selfie inside his car, wearing a black shirt and matching necklaces, capturing the perfect lighting for the shot.

In the caption of the video, Rebecca gushed over her husband of four years.

“Can you say GLOW UP?! Danggg I made good choices 🔥🔥,” Rebecca wrote, tagging Zied’s Instagram handle and adding the hashtags #hothusband, #rebeccaandzied, #90dayfiance, and #glowup.

90 Day Fiance fans gush over Zied’s glow-up

Rebecca’s comments section proved that she isn’t the only one impressed with Zied’s glow-up.

Her Instagram followers flocked to the post to shower Zied with compliments.

“Definitely a major glow up. Marriage looks good on him,” wrote one of Zied’s admirers.

Another Instagram user added, “A HUGE improvement! 😍”

90 Day Fiance fans are impressed with Zied’s transformation. Pic credit: @tlc_90day_rebecca/Instagram

“He’s a cutie. His personality doesn’t hurt either lol,” wrote @brijamgen.

@theelvenbruja said they loved Zied’s long hair but they’re “living for this new look!”

One 90 Day Fiance viewer wrote, “The states definitely agrees with him, looking fine girl.”

What have Rebecca and Zied been up to?

Zied and Rebecca’s international love story debuted during Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance.

The couple went on to appear in several spinoff shows, most recently Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries.

Rebecca and Zied revealed that they recently bought a new house and are looking into options to have a child together.

Rebecca admitted that seeing how good Zied is with kids, she reconsidered having a child of their own.

“He would definitely make an amazing father,” Rebecca confessed.

The couple is exploring their options to have a biological child, but as Rebecca shared, her “clock is ticking.”

Despite her age, Rebecca’s doctor told her she might have viable eggs, but because she had an emergency hysterectomy, she would be unable to carry a child.

In order to have a biological child, surrogacy is Rebecca and Zied’s only option. However, there is a problem — in Zied’s religion, Islam, surrogacy is forbidden.

Naturally, Zied was shocked when Rebecca proposed that he take another wife and allow her to carry their baby.

But at the end of their conversation, Rebecca and Zied decided that adoption was a much better option for them since neither was thrilled about Zied having sex with another woman, which his Muslim faith would require in order for her to carry his child.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.