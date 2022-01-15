90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Caleb explains why he doesn’t take the hateful comments seriously

Caleb Greenwood is a good sport when it comes to receiving hateful comments and DMs on social media. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Caleb Greenwood told his fans that he doesn’t take hateful comments from critics seriously and explained why.

This season on Before the 90 Days, viewers were introduced to Caleb, an American from Arizona who tried his hand at love with his longtime friend from Russia, Alina Kasha.

Since Caleb made his debut on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, his social media following has grown and he often interacts with his fans.

Caleb did just that recently when he took to Instagram to answer some fan questions in his Stories.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Caleb Greenwood shares how he reacts to hate from critics

One question from a curious fan asked Caleb about receiving negative feedback from fans and critics.

“Have you been getting [a lot] of hate from being on 90 day fiance?” Caleb’s fan asked.

Caleb responded, “Probably no more than anyone else. And the hate I get is so assumptive or draws such absurd conclusions that it’s hard to take seriously.”

Pic credit: @caleb90day/Instagram

Caleb Greenwood and Alina Kasha share a sense of humor

Caleb and his love interest Alina have both proven that they’re good sports when it comes to backlash on social media as well as poking fun at themselves and their relationship.

When Caleb bought a backpack to carry Alina during hiking trips, Alina shared a funny meme of Luke Skywalker carrying baby Yoda on his back, and Caleb showed his fans his appreciation for her sense of humor.

Like many of the couples from the franchise, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers wondered whether Caleb and Alina’s romance was the real deal.

So far this season, 90 Day Fiance viewers have watched Caleb and Alina travel to Turkey to meet in person for the first time and explore whether they shared any romantic chemistry.

Alina is the first little person to appear on the franchise, but she’s proven that she doesn’t let her disability rule her life. Caleb has shown his support for Alina as well, telling his fans that she’s more capable than people realize.

“Alina will be the first to tell you she is fully capable,” Caleb told his fans during an Instagram Q&A. “It’s easy for people to forget though.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers watched Caleb and Alina finally consummate their relationship last week during an awkward intimate scene. Now we’ll have to watch and see whether Caleb and Alina’s chemistry is the real deal.

