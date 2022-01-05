90 Day Fiance star Caleb says Alina is ‘fully capable’ of doing everyday tasks despite her disability

Caleb Greenwood supported Alina Kasha and told his fans that she’s “fully capable” of performing everyday tasks despite being disabled. Pic credit: TLC

Caleb Greenwood is showing 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans how supportive he is of his love interest, Alina Kasha.

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers were introduced to Caleb and Alina, a seemingly unlikely couple off the bat.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Day stars Caleb Greenwood and Alina Kasha, an unlikely couple

After talking online for over a decade and forming a friendship, Caleb and Alina decided to meet in person and see if they had a romantic spark.

Caleb, an Arizona native, flew to Turkey to meet with his Russian love interest, Alina, for the first time.

Alina is the first little person to appear on any season of the 90 Day Fiance franchise. She was born with diastrophic dysplasia, a genetic disorder that affects cartilage and is responsible for Alina’s shorter-than-average stature.

Although Caleb has come under fire by some 90 Day Fiance fans who feel that he undermines Alina’s disability, he has proven his support for her.

The 28-year-old 90 Day Fiance newbie answered some fan questions on Instagram Stories after the January 2 episode aired, asking his fans, “What was your favorite part of last nights episode?”

One fan answered, “When you let Alina know that you find her capable of doing everyday tasks!”

Caleb Greenwood calls Alina Kasha ‘fully capable’

Caleb replied, along with a selfie, “Alina will be the first to tell you she is fully capable. It’s easy for people to forget though.”

One gesture that 90 Day Fiance viewers were unsure about was Caleb gifting Alina a backpack so they could hike together.

Although some viewers found it offensive, Alina didn’t, and she actually appreciated Caleb’s thoughtfulness.

Alina proved that not only is she a strong, independent woman, but she also has a great sense of humor, especially when it comes to her dwarfism.

The Russian native shared a meme on her Instagram Stories recently depicting Luke Skywalker carrying Yoda in a backpack, much like the one Caleb bought for her.

“Dang.. Mine and @caleb90day picture got leaked!!” Alina jokingly captioned the pic.

Whether Caleb and Alina have what it takes to make it as a couple is still up for debate. Although Caleb didn’t seem attracted to Alina initially, it looks as though he just needed some time to recharge from his long flight and warm up to meeting Alina in person – only time will tell.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.