90 Day Fiance: Caleb appreciates Alina’s sense of humor after she pokes fun at their relationship

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Caleb Greenwood showed his fans that he appreciates Alina Kasha’s sense of humor when it comes to their relationship.

Season 3 of Before the 90 Days introduced viewers to Caleb and Alina, a seemingly unlikely couple.

Friends for over a decade online, Caleb and Alina decided to try taking their relationship out of the friend zone and see if they had a romantic connection.

Caleb struggled with some of the adaptations that needed to be made to accommodate Alina, a little person who was born with a rare condition known as diastrophic dysplasia.

Although Caleb and Alina were friendly online for so many years, meeting in person didn’t spark an immediate connection between the two.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Caleb Greenwood gifts Alina Kasha a human backpack

Caleb wanted to go hiking during his and Alina’s stay in Turkey so he bought something that he thought would be helpful.

One of the gifts Caleb gave to Alina was a backpack to carry her in so that she wouldn’t tire on their hikes together.

Viewers were shocked at Caleb’s gift, but Alina was okay with it and actually thought it was a “pretty cute” idea and didn’t find it offensive, but rather touching that he put thought into the idea.

Further proving what a good sport she is, Alina shared a meme to her Instagram Stories recently, poking fun at the backpack.

Alina Kasha proves she has a great sense of humor, Caleb Greenwood credits her

On Sunday, January 2, Alina took to her Instagram Stories to share a meme depicting Star Wars character Luke Skywalker carrying Yoda in a backpack.

Alina added a message over the screenshot that read, “Dang.. Mine and @caleb90day picture got leaked!! 😞😞😞”

Caleb shared Alina’s screenshot on his own Instagram Stories and added the text, “😂🤫😂 Alina has a sense of humor guys.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers have already come to love Alina, but they’re still skeptical of Caleb and his intentions.

Viewers were upset that Caleb didn’t think about things such as a wheelchair-accessible hotel for him and Alina to stay in, and for continually downplaying her disability.

However, Alina has proven that she’s a strong woman and has embraced her disability. The Russian performer told her fans that being disabled doesn’t stop her from feeling her best – as she put it, “You can be disabled and beautiful.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.