90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Alina Kasha tells fans, ‘You can be disabled and beautiful’

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days newbie Alina Kasha dished on being “disabled and beautiful.” Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days newbie Alina Kasha made an impactful statement about being both disabled and beautiful in a message to her fans.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days introduced viewers to new couples looking for love outside of their native countries.

Alina Kasha, one of the new cast members this season, is the first little person to appear on the franchise.

Alina found love with an American named Caleb who she has known for many years and they just recently decided to take their relationship to a romantic level.

Hailing from St. Petersburg, Russia, Alina is a singer, as 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers got to see her perform one of her songs, My P***y’s Got Wifi, on this season’s opening episode.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Alina Kasha shares inspirational message with fans

Alina recently took to Instagram to share an inspiring message with her growing fan base and wanted them to know that being beautiful and being disabled aren’t mutually exclusive.

Glammed in full hair, makeup, and costume, Alina shared two slides in her post, showing off her creative side.

In the pics, Alina donned a sexy top made exclusively of pearls along with mid-arm length, lavender-colored satin gloves, a crown-inspired headband, and pearl-encrusted pantyhose with her white bikini-style bottoms.

Alina Kasha tells fans, ‘You can be disabled and beautiful’

“I keep seeing a lot of comments like ‘even though she’s little/in a wheelchair, she’s gorgeous’,” Alina captioned her post.

The Russian beauty continued, “While I really appreciate the kind words, I don’t see why this is said in such a way. There shouldn’t be any ‘even though’. You can be disabled AND beautiful!”

“It shouldn’t be extraordinary or shocking for someone with a disability to be good looking✨,” Alina added.

“Disabled bodies deserve love, passion and desire. And disability doesn’t equal ugliness and lack of attraction,” she concluded her caption.

Alina was born with a genetic condition known as diastrophic dysplasia, a heredity genetic disorder affecting the body’s cartilage.

As seen on the first episode of Season 5’s 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Alina sometimes uses a wheelchair for mobility and had modifications made to her car for her to drive independently.

Although Alina’s condition is rare, affecting only one in every 500,000 newborns in the US, it’s not unheard of.

Another TLC star, Matt Roloff of Little People, Big World, was also born with the condition.

Alina doesn’t let her stature define her as a person. She recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about being the first little person on the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

“We don’t often see people with disabilities dating other people… especially little people to date average-sized people,” Alina shared.

But as Alina explained, her disability isn’t her only trait worth noticing. She added, “Usually [when] you talk about people with disabilities [it’s] something about a concern in their disability but there is so much more than that to life.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.